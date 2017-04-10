Squash: Coll scores another top victory

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 08:20

Greymouth squash player Paul Coll has scored a top win this morning in the US$150,000 El Gouna Squash International in Egypt with a straight game 11-4 11-8 11-7 victory over tournament fifth seed and world No.7 James Willstrop of England in 64 minutes.

Coll, 24 and ranked at a career-high 13 in the world is now into the quarter-finals of the tournament and is regarded as a rising star of the squash world with his acrobatic style of play and having chopped his ranking from over 30 just a few months ago.

Joelle King from the Waikato will play her second round match at the women’s world championships also at El Gouna against fifth seed Laura Massaro (England) tomorrow morning. King is the ninth seed at the tournament.