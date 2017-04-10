North Shore City wins United Airlines u13 baseball crown

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 14:18

North Shore City Baseball Club have won the United Airlines U13 Ripken National title for the third year in a row after seeing off a determined Orewa Sharks in the final at Rosedale Park in Albany.

The final score of 11-1 was not a true reflection of a game that in the middle of the fifth inning, saw North Shore leading by just one run after starting pitchers Nathan Howarth (Orewa) and Mincharn Kim (North Shore) battled in a pitchers duel.

With two outs during the bottom of the fifth, North shore extended the lead by two, but a combination of errors in the field and a determined Shore lineup, extended the lead to ten to end the game on the mercy rule at the bottom of the inning.

In front of a live television audience on SKY Sport 1 and a noisy Rosedale Park crowd, North Shore finished the tournament as the only unbeaten team, winning all seven games on the way to the title and picking up the championship trophy.

In the play off for 3rd and 4th, Nelson Heat scored 7 runs in the 4th inning to beat Howick-Pakuranga 7-0, while West City took home the United Airlines Shield for winning the Diamond Bracket.

Individual Awards

Best Hitter: Nathan Howarth (Orewa) - .750 ave

Best Pitcher: William Keil (Howick-Pakuranga) - 8.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 15 SO

MVP: Bunji Nakao - .647 BA, 12 RBI 6.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 15 SO

United Airlines Ripken U13 All Tournament Team

Nathan Howarth (Orewa)

Maia Tamehana (Orewa)

Zac Dawson (Orewa)

Bunji Nakao (North Shore)

Mincharn Kim (North Shore)

Jack Blackman (North Shore)

Nikau Pouaka-Grego (Nelson)

William Keil (Howick-Pakuranga)

Arene Landon-Lane (Porirua Bombers)

Oliver Reeves (West City)

The United Airlines sponsored tournament featured the most clubs and players in the sports history, night games and live television, for the tournament which was held at Albany’s Rosedale Park.

The depth of competition and quality of last year’s championship game was rewarded by SKY Television showing the 3rd/4th place play-off and grand final live on SKY Sport 1 on Sunday afternoon.