Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 17:07

Athletes braved the lightning, wind, rain and freezing conditions to battle it out on course at Deep Heat Challenge Melbourne 2017 on Sunday.

With the Asia Pacific Championship title up for grabs, over 1,400 competitors participated in the event across the Challenge Long Course Event and the Sprint Distance.

With Elite Athletes Sam Appleton and Annabel Luxford taking the title of the Male and Female Asia Pacific Champion respectively, the day saw international, interstate and local athletes spanning the course from St Kilda to Black Rock.

International Triathlete Dan Wilson and current world champion Tim Reed came after Appleton, with Wilson saying the conditions were tough for racing.

"We were battling everything today, battling the elements, battling the lads and battling ourselves" he said.

Laura Siddall and Penny Hosken came across the line following Luxford, who said the winds were similar to that which she has experienced at the World Championships at Kona.

"I couldn’t really see out of my eyes in the second half of the bike. It was definitely more gusty than I’ve felt anywhere outside of Kona before" she said.

General Manager of SME360 Dallas O’Brien said that Challenge Melbourne Triathlon was proud to host the Asia Pacific Championships.

"With a change of venue this year to the iconic St.Kilda’s Catani Gardens, and new swim, bike and run courses under challenging weather conditions, it was a credit to all competitors who experienced what a Challenge triathlon is all about."

"With the support of the international Challenge Family, the Victorian Government, and our major sponsors, Deep Heat, Giant and Red Bull the race established itself as an annual event on the international and Australian triathlon calendar" he said.