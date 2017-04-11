ISPS Handa Chatham Cup: Preliminary draw announced

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 17:26

New Zealand Football is excited to announce the preliminary draw for the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup in 2017.

The draw was made on Tuesday 11 April at the New Zealand Football offices at QBE Stadium in Auckland, with supervision from Terry Hobin, the Competitions Manager at the Northern Football Federation.

The ISPS Handa Chatham Cup has been the centrepiece of the domestic winter football schedule for almost 90 years. Daniel Farrow, the Head of National Competitions at New Zealand Football, said there was always huge anticipation leading into the draw.

"It is a day that football clubs all around New Zealand look forward to," said Farrow.

"The ISPS Handa Chatham Cup is a tournament that is steeped in history and tradition and with 128 teams confirmed for 2017 it will no doubt be a great nationwide battle for the title."

Last year, Birkenhead United made history when they claimed their first Chatham Cup title after a 3-2 extra-time victory over Waitakere City in a dramatic final at QBE Stadium.

Farrow said the National Cup Finals day in September was a great occasion for football with more than 5,000 fans in attendance and New Zealand Football is hoping for more of the same in 2017.

"Every club wants to get their hands on the trophy at the final in September and that journey for many clubs begins today with the draw for the preliminary rounds now completed."

Dr Haruhisa Handa, who was made an honorary appointment to the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2016 for services to golf and philanthropy, said he was excited to align with one of the oldest trophies in New Zealand sport.

"We know that football is the global game," he said. "The huge participation in football across a range of cultures and backgrounds in New Zealand makes it an ideal game to bring people together. We are excited to have an impact and help New Zealand Football and continue their great work."

The preliminary round will be contested on Anzac Day (25 April) or the weekend of 22 - 23 April around New Zealand. The first round of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup will be contested over the weekend of 13 - 14 May, which is also when the first round of the NZ Women’s Knockout Cup will be staged. For all rounds up to and including the quarterfinals, the team that is drawn first shall be deemed as the home side for the contest.

The ISPS Handa Chatham Cup is contested by teams from throughout New Zealand, and has been held annually in all but five of the past 93 years. All matches which finish in a draw after 90 minutes will be decided by extra time and penalty shootouts.

The Chatham Cup itself was gifted to the then New Zealand Football Association in 1922 by the crew of HMS Chatham as a token of appreciation for the hospitality they had encountered on a visit to New Zealand.

The most successful teams in the history of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup have been Mount Wellington (seven wins, two of them since amalgamation with Auckland University), ahead of Christchurch United and North Shore United, and Eastern Suburbs AFC who claimed the title in 2015 (six wins each).

ISPS Handa Chatham Cup 2017 - Preliminary Draw 25 April or the weekend of 22 - 23 April (Home team first, dates and venues TBC)

Northern Region:

Warkworth v Bohemian Celtic

Norwest United v Waiuku AFC

Northern Wairoa v Kerikeri FC

Auckland Wanderers v Te Awamutu AFC

Kiwi True Blues FC v Central Brown

West Hamilton United FC v ASFA HNK Auckland

Tokoroa Cambridge v Cambridge FC

Taupo AFC v Otumoetai FC

Rotorua Premier v South Auckland Rangers

Matamata Swifts AFC v Internationale FC

Waikato Unicol AFC v Old Blues FC

Central / Capital Region

Naenae v Marist AFC

Napier Marist FC v Gisborne Thistle

Mainland Region:

FC Nelson v Wakefield FC

Central Pirates v Richmond AFC

Southern Region:

West End AFC v Thistle AFC (Timaru)

BYES:

Northern:

Glenfield Rovers, Forrest Hill Milford United AFC, Birkenhead United, Waitakere City, East Coast Bays AFC, Ranui Swanson, Royal NZ Navy AFC, Glen Eden Rangers, North Shore United, Oratia United, Hibiscus Coast, Waitemata FC, Takapuna, Albany Untied, Te Atatu, Onehunga Sports, Central United, Manurewa AFC, Bay Olympic, Eastern Suburbs AFC, Three Kings United, Lynn Avon United, Unimount Bohemian Celtic, Beachlands Maraetai, AFC, Western Springs AFC, Ellerslie AFC, Mt Albert Ponsonby, Manukau City AFC, Franklin United, Metro FC, Waiheke United AFC, Mangere United AFC, Papakura City FC, Onehunga Mangere United, Papatoetoe AFC, Hamilton Wanderers, Melville United, Tauranga City AFC, Claudelands Rovers, Ngongotaha

Central / Capital:

Napier City Rovers, Palmerston North Marist, New Plymouth Rangers, Red Sox Manawatu, Wanganui Athletic FC, Big Barrel Havelock North Wanderers, Stop Out Sports Club, Lower Hutt City AFC, Wellington Olympic AFC, Western Suburbs FC, Wairarapa United, Wellington United AFC, Miramar Rangers, North Wellington AFC, Petone, Waterside Karori, Tawa FC, Upper Hutt City, Brooklyn Northern United, Island Bay United AFC, Kapiti Coast United, Victoria University of Wellington AFC, Wainuiomata AFC, Stokes Valley

Mainland:

Nelson Suburbs, Cashmere Technical FC, FC Twenty 11, Coastal Spirit, Western AFC, Nomads United AFC, Ferrymead Boys, Universities, Halswell United AFC, Selwyn United FC, Waimak United, Christchurch United, Parklands United, Western AFC

Southern:

Queenstown Rovers, Otago University, Caversham AFC, Green Island AFC, Roslyn Waikari AFC, Dunedin Technical AFC, Northern AFC, Grants Braes AFC, Melchester Rovers FC, Mornington AFC, Gore Wanderers AFC, Old Boys AFC, Thistle AFC (Invercargill), Waihopai AFC, Kelvin Hotel Queens Park AFC