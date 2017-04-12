Hawke's Bay Sports Awards finalists announced

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 15:53

The largest range of sports are represented in the annual Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards, with nominations put forward from 34 different sports.

Six judges, experts in their sporting and sports media fields, have narrowed the record number of nominations down to 51 finalists across 14 categories. Last year’s HB Today/Radio Sport Sportsperson of the Year recipient Aimee Fisher again features as a finalist in the Gemco Senior Sportsperson of the Year.

The 2017 winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held Saturday 20 May at the Pettigrew.Green Arena. The winners of the Disabled, Master, Junior and Senior Sportsperson and Junior and Senior Team of the Year all go forward as finalists of the Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year.

Sport Hawke’s Bay commercial manager Ryan Hambleton said, "With a record number of nominations put forward representing 34 different sports, the judges have had an exceptionally hard task of deciding the category winners for this year’s Sports Awards"

"The quality of nominations continues to increase and with 25 sports represented across the categories, this year looks to be another great opportunity to celebrate all that is great about sport," he said.

Terry Parkin, long-time judge says "every year it gets harder and harder to decide on who will win each category. This year we have had young athletes performing in senior competitions and winning then while some of our top sportspeople are representing New Zealand at their pinnacle events for their chosen sport. It’s not an easy task and shows the great depth of talent we have here in the Hawke’s Bay region"

"We want to thank everyone that took the time to complete a nomination, the quality of nominations we received was outstanding. It’s great to see so many from the Hawke’s Bay community taking this opportunity to recognise and celebrate successes in their sport, and acknowledge those who work so hard to make sport happen," adds Mr Hambleton.

Waka Ama is the sport with the most nominations for the 2017 event and follows a successful year from a number of organisations in both raising awareness of the sport and growing capability within the region.

2017 will also see the re-introduction of the Hawke’s Bay Sports Hall of Fame after an absence of 3 years. Following the evening, the Hall of Fame inductees will have their picture and plaques unveiled in their honour at the Pettigrew.Green Arena.

Sport Hawke’s Bay has also announced that following a successful event last year, Radio Sport breakfast hosts Nathan Rarere and Kent Johns will act as co-hosts for the evening.

Tickets for the awards are highly sought after and can be purchased through Sport Hawke’s Bay be visiting www.sporthb.net.nz or visiting the Sport Hawke’s Bay office at Pettigrew.Green Arena.