Munro takes out top gong at Auckland Cricket Awards

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 23:15

Colin Munro has taken out the John Morris Trophy for the second year running as he was recognised as Auckland’s Cricketer of the Year at the Auckland Cricket Awards tonight.

Munro also picked up the Batsman of the Year award after turning it on with the blade in the second half of the Plunket Shield scoring no less than 50 an innings including two consecutive centuries, he was also the fastest Aucklander to 3000 runs.

Munro capped an impressive domestic season by scoring his first century for New Zealand in Twenty20 cricket against Bangladesh.

The International Cricketer of the Year Award went to Holly Huddleston whose performances for the White Ferns this season have seen her fast become an integral part of the fast bowling unit.

Huddleston’s figures of 2/9 against Australia in the Twenty20 series decider were paramount in helping secure the T20 series win for the White Ferns.

The Aces Bowler of the Year award went to Tarun Nethula while the Auckland Hearts Bowler of the Year was Anna Peterson. In the batting steaks, Sara McGlashan took out the Hearts Batsman of the Year prize.

With a wealth of young and promising talent rising through the ranks this season, one of the most hotly contested awards was the Auckland Young Cricketer of the Year.

Glenn Phillips was the recipient of the gong, one of his many achievements was scoring a century in a Twenty20, List A and First Class match.

On the Auckland club cricket scene, it was a bumper year for Takapuna District Cricket Club - winning titles in both the Men’s and Women’s competitions.

Takapuna’s season of dominance culminating in the club receiving the Simmonds and Osborne Shield for Club of the Year.

The night was also special for three retired Auckland cricketers: Andre Adams, Michael Bates and Victoria Lind, all of whom were recognised for their achievements both internationally and for Auckland. The trio were presented with Special Achievement Awards.

Full list of award winners:

Auckland Cricketer of the Year: Colin Munro

Auckland cricket Young Cricketer of the Year: Glenn Phillips

Bowler of the Year Men: Tarun Nethula

Bowler of the Year Women: Anna Peterson

Batsman of the Year Men: Colin Munro

Batsman of the Year Women: Sara McGlashan

International Cricketer of the Year: Holly Huddleston

Representative Coach of the Year Award: Victoria Lind

Merv Wallace Bat, Club Coach of the Year: Chris Reid (Takapuna Women)

Laurie Schnauer Cup, Players Player of the Year: Graeme Beghin

Club Cricketer of the Year Men: Elliott Herd

Club Cricketer of the Year Women: Regina Lilii

Premier Major Two Day Champions (Hedley Howarth Trophy): Takapuna District Cricket Club

Jeff Crowe Cup Men’s One Day: Takapuna District Cricket Club

Men’s Premier Twenty20 Champions - Suburbs New Lynn

Tom Hellaby Trophy, Men’s Premier Minor Two Day Champions: Grafton United Cricket Club

Women’s Premier Twenty20 Champions: Auckland University Cricket Club

Women’s Premier Pearl Dawson Cup and Prichard Cup One-Day Champions: Takapuna District Cricket Club

Simmonds and Osborne Trophy (top club across all grades): Takapuna District Cricket Club

Secondary School Boys Players Player: Ryan Harrison (Rosmini College)

Secondary Schools Girls Players Player: Bella Armstrong (Epsom Girls Grammar School)

Umpire of the Year: Chris Brown

Carson Cup (volunteer recognition): Denise Montgomery (Birkenhead Cricket Club)

Special Achievement Awards: Michael Bates, Andre Adams, Victoria Lind

Auckland Hearts Debut Players:

#255 - Feala Vaelua

#256 - Saachi Shahri

Auckland Aces First Class Debut Players:

#506 - Dane Hutchinson

#507 - Cody Andrews

#508 - Sean Solia

#509 - Ben Horne

#510 - Aniket Parikh

#511 - Raja Sandhu

#512 - Glenn Phillips