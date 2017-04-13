Registrations open for charity sports race

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 11:56

Get your team together for a fun sports race raising funds for disabled Kiwis!

The third annual Halberg Tri Challenge is coming this May and for the first time the fundraising sports challenge is going national!

On Thursday 25 May the Halberg Tri Challenge will see teams run, row and cycle in a sports race to raise funds for the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation - the charity that helps physically disabled Kiwis experience the magic of sport and recreation.

The Halberg Tri Challenge is open to teams of three - each member will either cycle, row or run as far as they can for 20 minutes. Teams will be tracked to get a total distance completed across all three disciplines and the team that covers the greatest distance will be named the winner.

There are two ways to participate in the Halberg Tri Challenge:

1. LIVE AT VECTOR ARENA: An event will be held at the Vector Arena in Auckland where the ‘Halberg Tri Challenge Stadium’ will be created with running area, stationary bikes and rowing machines in the main bowl.

2. VIRTUAL: For the first time teams will be able to register to virtually compete in challenge so people can challenge their friends, family and colleagues across the nation.

Teams are encouraged to fundraise by getting their friends, family and colleagues to sponsor them to complete the Halberg Tri Challenge. All money raised will go to support the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation - the charity which enhances the lives of physically disabled Kiwis through sport and recreation.

Register for the Halberg Tri Challenge now at www.halbergchallenge.co.nz