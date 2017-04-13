Four changes to All Blacks Sevens team named for Singapore

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 13:15

There are four changes to the All Blacks Sevens team to play the eighth leg of the 2016/17 HSBC Sevens World Series in Singapore, starting this Saturday, following a spate of injuries at the Hong Kong tournament last weekend.

The 12-man side sees the return of Joe Webber, Lewis Ormond and Teddy Stanaway back into the squad for the first time in 2017 and Tone Ng Shiu who sat out the Hong Kong tournament.

The team is:

DJ Forbes - Captain (Counties Manukau)

Sam Dickson (Canterbury)

Iopu Iopu-Aso (Taranaki)

Trael Joass (Tasman)

Andrew Knewstubb (Tasman)

Vilimoni Koroi (Otago)

Sione Molia (Counties Manukau)

Tone Ng Shiu (Tasman)

Joe Ravouvou (Auckland)

Beaudein Waaka (Taranaki)

Regan Ware (Bay of Plenty)

Joe Webber (Bay of Plenty)

Thirteenth player:

Lewis Ormond (Taranaki)

Traveling Reserve:

Teddy Stanaway (Bay of Plenty)

Players not considered for selection due to injury are Dylan Collier (knee), Tim Mikkelson (shoulder) and Isaac Te Tamaki (knee). Regular Captain Scott Curry is also unavailable for this tournament due to a planned personal commitment.

"We picked up a few injuries in Hong Kong but the good thing is we had a few guys already in Hong Kong playing in the 10s event who are now being able to come into the Sevens team,’ says All Blacks Sevens Head Coach Scott Waldrom.

"It is great to welcome back experienced players like Joe, Teddy and Lewis who have previously played for New Zealand. And it’s great to have Tone back again, as he has been in our environment all year.

"Singapore gives these players an opportunity to step up and get some game time. I know the guys coming in certainly bring some enthusiasm and look forward to this weekend.

"Our focus for Singapore is bringing a new level of consistency. We came close against series leaders Fiji and South Africa in Hong Kong and we beat England. , There were some encouraging moments in Hong Kong that we want to repeat this weekend but we know we must beat all these teams to take out a tournament."