League: Premiership teams to play over Easter weekend

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 17:35

Auckland Rugby League has cancelled all games for grades from Under 6 up to and including Premier 2nd and Women's scheduled for this weekend (Friday April 14- Sunday April 16), due to the adverse weather expected in Auckland. This includes all grades for open, restricted and girls.

Cancellations have not been taken lightly, but as wild weather lashes NZ and more rain expected to fall over the coming days, the decision has been made to reduce future field restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of players.

Rugby league enthusiasts can still catch some footy this long weekend, with the SAS Fox Memorial and Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup playing on Saturday.

The Howick Hornets will play Mt Albert in this week's SAS Fox Memorial Game of the Round. Both teams had successful runs against Mangere East (56-18) and Marist (44-20) last week and is expected to be a highly anticipated match-up.

Following their successful opening round against the reigning champions, Pt Chevalier will play Te Atatu in their first defence of the Roope Rooster (challenge trophy), while Papakura will look to bounce back when they play the Hawks at Walter Massey Park. Marist will get to play their first game in front of a home crowd against Glenora and Richmond travel to Birkenhead War Memorial to play Northcote.

The Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup heads into its fourth round with some winning streaks to be broken.

An unbeaten Bay Roskill and Otahuhu side will see them face off at Blockhouse Bay this weekend - the Leopards first away game. In section two of the qualification series, Manurewa and Ponsonby who have had some high scoring wins in previous matches go head-to-head at Victoria Park - the Ponies first home game of the season.

- SAS Fox Memorial fixtures for Saturday April 15: Round 2

Northcote v Richmond @ Birkenhead War Memorial 2.30pm

Marist v Glenora @ Murray Halberg Park 2.30pm

Howick v Mt Albert @ Paparoa Park 2.30pm

Mangere East v Papakura @ Walter Massey Park 2.30pm

Pt Chevalier v Te Atatu @ Unitec 2.30pm

- Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup fixtures for Saturday April 15: Round 4

- Qualification Series: Section 1

East Coast Bays v Otara @ Freyberg Park 2.30pm

New Lynn v Hibiscus Coast @ Northall Park 2.30pm

Bay Roskill v Otahuhu @ Blockhouse Bay 2.30pm

Pakuranga bye

- Qualification Series: Section 2

Manurewa v Ponsonby @ Mountfort Park 2.30pm

Manukau v Ellerslie @ Moyle Park 2.30pm

Papatoetoe bye

Waitemata bye