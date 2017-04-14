Storm's gone, shearing's on

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 14:54

From Doug Laing, media officer, Shearing Sports New Zealand

The Royal Easter Show’s Northern Shears shearing competition in Auckland is back on.

Organisers announced today that the competition, which was originally to have started today, will be held tomorrow(Saturday), starting at 10am.

The events will be begin with Novice shearing heats, with competition in all grades during the day, including the Open-class which has prizes ranging from $900 for the winner to $200 for fifth place.

Shearing demonstrations, using sheep from nearby Cornwall Park, carried on as scheduled and started yesterday, with large crowds intrigued with the skills of such shearers as former World record holder Digger Balme, from Te Kuiti.

It was also expected the regular Royal Easter Show veterans event will be held on Sunday.