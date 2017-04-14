Venus wins battle of Kiwis in Houston

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 17:57

New Zealand Davis Cup teammates Michael Venus and Artem Sitak have fought out a long match in the first round of doubles on the clay courts at the Houston ATP tournament in in Texas.

Both players spent little time in Auckland after the Davis Cup win over Korea last weekend and flew directly to Houston with the draw pitting them against each other in the first round.

Venus teamed with Mexico’s Santiago Gonzalez to win the match over Sitak and American Nicholas Monroe 7-6(3) 4-6 10-7 in one hour 54 minutes.

Venus and Gonzalez will now face Julio Peralta (Chile) and Argentine Horacio Zeballos in the quarter-finals