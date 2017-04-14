Conditions test title-seeking karters in Invercargill

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 21:31

Changeable weather and track conditions produced some surprise results on qualifying day at the Sievwright Blasting Panel Paint KartSport New Zealand National Sprint Championships meeting in Invercargill today.

Local teenager Kyle Dawson was the toast of his KartSport Southland clubmates as a canny tyre choice - slicks on a damp but drying track - saw him fastest in the second 125cc Rotax Max Light class Time Trial by almost half a second, giving him pole for tomorrow's heat races over fellow southerners (who were also on slick tyres) Jarred Cleghorn and Scott Glenn.

Defending NZ title holder in the class, Mathew Kinsman of Auckland had been comfortably quicker on wet tyres in the first Time Trial, but could only manage seventh quickest time on his wet tyres on the drying track in the second one.

The Kinsman brothers had a better run with tyre choice in the Senior 100cc Yamaha class, with the younger of the two, Daniel, pipping Mathew for quickest time over Invercargill's George Keast and Aaron Marr from Wanganui.

Another surprise today was the speed shown by young Auckland driver Zeal Jones in Vortex Mini ROK, fourth quickest in the first class Time Trial but comfortably quickest to earn pole for tomorrow's Vortex Mini ROK heats in the second.

In the other classes being contested on Saturday, William Exton from Picton will start from pole after pipping Wellington's Ryan Wood for fastest qualifying time in 100cc Yamaha Junior, while Mathew Butchart from Nelson will be the pole man in 125cc Rotax Max Heavy after edging out Ryan Urban from Auckland.

In the other classes Matthew Hamilton from Christchurch qualified comfortably quickest in Open, Aucklander Daniel Bray just pipped a busy Mathew Kinsman for pole in Rotax DD2, Callum Hedge edged out Ryan Wood for quickest time in Junior Rotax, and reigning class South Island champ Louis Sharp from Christchurch set the fastest time in Cadet ROK from Emerson Vincent from Pukekohe and Tom Bewley from the Hawke's Bay.

The Invercargill Oil Shop Kart Raceway opened on Wednesday for testing with qualifying today and racing tomorrow and Sunday.

The first class titles - Vortex Mini ROK, 100cc Yamaha Junior, 125cc Rotax Max Light and 125cc Rotax Max Heavy - will be contested tomorrow, the remaining ones - Cadet ROK, 125cc Rotax Max Junior, Open, 100cc Yamaha Senior, and Rotax DD2 - on Sunday.

For those who can’t make it to the track the meeting will be live streamed over the internet, courtesy of the Giltrap Group, at https://livestream.com/i-filmsport/KartSportNationalSprintChamps2017

Spectators are welcome with action on the track each day between 9.00am and 4.30pm. For more information go to www.kartsportsouth.com