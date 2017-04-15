Venus out in quarters in Texas

Saturday, 15 April, 2017 - 11:30

New Zealand Davis Cup team member Michael Venus and Mexican doubles partner Santiago Gonzalez have been beaten in the quarter-finals of the clay court Houston ATP tournament in Texas.

Venus and Gonzalez lost to the fourth seeded combination of Julio Peralta (Chile) and Argentine Horacio Zeballos 3-6 6-7 (4) in one hour 14 minutes.

Earlier in the first round the Kiwi and Mexican had beaten Artem Sitak and Nicholas Monroe in three sets.