Venus out in quarters in Texas

New Zealand Davis Cup team member Michael Venus and Mexican doubles partner Santiago Gonzalez have been beaten in the quarter-finals of the clay court Houston ATP tournament in Texas.
Venus and Gonzalez lost to the fourth seeded combination of Julio Peralta (Chile) and Argentine Horacio Zeballos 3-6 6-7 (4) in one hour 14 minutes.
Earlier in the first round the Kiwi and Mexican had beaten Artem Sitak and Nicholas Monroe in three sets.
