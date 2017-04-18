Official Barrier Trials return to Brisbane

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 15:28

Racing Queensland (RQ) and Brisbane Racing Club have announced the reinstatement of Official Barrier Trials at the state’s leading venues of Doomben and Eagle Farm.

RQ CEO Eliot Forbes said the Brisbane Official Trials will deliver another avenue to promote and showcase Queensland racing across national media and will also complement the current schedule of Official Trials at the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Deagon.

"The reformed schedule has secured a broadcast commitment from SKY Racing for the SEQ Tuesday trials as well as ’live’ display on Thoroughbred Central and full access to website replays. Deagon trial replays will continue to be visible on RQ’s website."

The SKY commitment and websites coverage offers improved mechanisms for the servicing of owners as well as greater visibility of trial form for the punting public. Official Trials are also an excellent method of education for both horses and apprentice riders.

Importantly, with the schedule rolling out from the first week of May, it will provide timely and valuable exposure to trial footage for both local and interstate horses targeting Winter Carnival assignments.

"The provision of broadcast trials will enhance the ownership experience, provide greater exposure of Queensland participants and improve the delivery of information for wagering customers," said Dr Forbes.

The decision to reinstate the scheduling of the Official Barrier Trials was made after consultation with the Queensland Jockey Association, QRIC officials, the Australian Trainers Association, the Queensland Racehorse Owners Association, and the Brisbane Racing Club.

This is the first stage of a wider reform, which will see the provision of increased barrier trials throughout Queensland, improving the exposure and familiarity of both the local form and industry participants alike.