Netball NZ Pathway to Podium squad selected

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) is pleased to announce the athletes selected in the 2017/18 Pathway to Podium (P2P) squad.
The squad includes 15 new faces; seven from Netball Northern, two from Netball WBOP, three from Netball Central, two from Netball Mainland and one from Netball South.
P2P is a talent development programme run in partnership with Sport New Zealand, High Performance Sport New Zealand and delivered through 14 regional talent hubs across the country.
These regional hubs provide nationwide access to facilities and training close to the netballer’s home, family and peer support.
The P2P programme provides support and guidance in areas such as performance planning, training regimes, mental skills training, strength and conditioning, and nutrition.
The 2017/18 Pathway to Podium squad is:
NAME - ZONE
Briana Stephenson - Central
Jaydi Taylor-Chaffey - Central
Julia Law - Central
Antonia Hei Hei - Central
Kahurangi Sturmey - Central
Olivia Clark - Mainland
Lily Fletcher - Mainland
Kelera Nawai - Mainland
Lahaina-Lee Upu-Toparea - Northern
Ashleigh Garner - Northern
Asher Mason - Northern
Victoria Kolose - Northern
Tayla Earle - Northern
Ofa Vatikani - Northern
Greer Sinclair - Northern
Bianca Nagaiya - Northern
Kate Heffernan - South
Grace Watson - WBOP
Sydney Fraser - WBOP
Ali Wilshier - WBOP
Courtney Elliott - WBOP
Kate Littlejohn - WBOP
