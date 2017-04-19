Netball NZ Pathway to Podium squad selected

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 12:45

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) is pleased to announce the athletes selected in the 2017/18 Pathway to Podium (P2P) squad.

The squad includes 15 new faces; seven from Netball Northern, two from Netball WBOP, three from Netball Central, two from Netball Mainland and one from Netball South.

P2P is a talent development programme run in partnership with Sport New Zealand, High Performance Sport New Zealand and delivered through 14 regional talent hubs across the country.

These regional hubs provide nationwide access to facilities and training close to the netballer’s home, family and peer support.

The P2P programme provides support and guidance in areas such as performance planning, training regimes, mental skills training, strength and conditioning, and nutrition.

The 2017/18 Pathway to Podium squad is:

NAME - ZONE

Briana Stephenson - Central

Jaydi Taylor-Chaffey - Central

Julia Law - Central

Antonia Hei Hei - Central

Kahurangi Sturmey - Central

Olivia Clark - Mainland

Lily Fletcher - Mainland

Kelera Nawai - Mainland

Lahaina-Lee Upu-Toparea - Northern

Ashleigh Garner - Northern

Asher Mason - Northern

Victoria Kolose - Northern

Tayla Earle - Northern

Ofa Vatikani - Northern

Greer Sinclair - Northern

Bianca Nagaiya - Northern

Kate Heffernan - South

Grace Watson - WBOP

Sydney Fraser - WBOP

Ali Wilshier - WBOP

Courtney Elliott - WBOP

Kate Littlejohn - WBOP