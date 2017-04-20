Plan ahead for travel to World Masters Games Opening Ceremony

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 12:27

World Masters Games 2017 kicks off this Friday at Eden Park.

The Opening Ceremony for athletes, supporters and officials begins at 7.30pm which means many participants will be travelling during the evening peak. It’s important to plan your travel in advance and allow extra time.

Travel to the ceremony on trains and special event bus services is free for all registered participants.

Participants are encouraged to use public transport or to walk to the Opening Ceremony because parking in the area is limited.

Bus

Special event buses will operate to Eden Park from the city centre, Northern Busway stations, Manukau, Pakuranga, Botany, Newmarket and Mt Eden, and return.

Special event buses:

Northern Busway stations

(operated by Ritchies Murphy's Transport Solution)

To

4.30pm to 6.30pm every 10 minutes or until crowd has cleared

Albany Platform 2B (stop 4228)

Constellation Platform 2 (stop 4222)

Sunnynook Platform 2 (stop 3219)

Smales Farm Platform 2 (stop 3360)

Akoranga Platform 2 (stop 4065)

From

8.30pm to 10pm (until crowd has cleared)

Eden Park Transport Hub bays 7-12

Manukau, Botany, Pakuranga

(operated by Howick and Eastern)

To

4.30pm to 6.30pm every 15 minutes or until crowd has cleared

Manukau City Centre, Leyton Way, Platform A (stop 6920)

Botany Town Centre, Town Centre Dr, Platform A (stop 6231)

Pakuranga Plaza, Bramptom Ct, outside Farmers (stop 6060)

From

8.30pm to 10pm (until crowd has cleared)

Eden Park Transport Hub bays 1-3

Newmarket, Mt Eden

(Operated by Bayes Coachlines)

To

5pm to 6.30pm every 10 minutes or until crowd has cleared

Bus stop at 19 Remuera Rd (stop 7401)

Mt Eden Rd next to Enfield St near Mt Eden train station (stop 8502)

Mt Eden Village, 444 Mt Eden Rd (stop 8510)

-All existing stops on inbound route will be serviced by this event bus. Please hail the driver for travel. Passengers can also set down at any existing bus stop on outbound route.

From

8.30pm to 10pm (until crowd has cleared)

Eden Park Transport Hub bays 3-4

City Centre

(Operated by NZ Bus)

To

4.30pm to 6.30pm every 5 minutes or until crowd has cleared

Temporary stop at on Quay St, between Britomart Pl and Tangihua St

From

8.30pm to 10pm (until crowd has cleared)

Bus stop on New North Rd near the corner of Stormont Pl (stop 8208)

Train

Travel on the train is included with your World Masters Games 2017 Participation Accreditation and starts 3 hours before the start of the opening ceremony and finishes when services end that evening.

Note: You must show your World Masters Games 2017 Participation Accreditation for all travel on trains. If you do not present your World Masters Games 2017 Participation Accreditation, standard fares will apply.

Western Line:

Additional trains will operate on the Western Line.

Some trains travelling from Swanson towards Britomart (from approximately 7pm onwards) will terminate at Morningside, from there it is a short walk to Eden Park. For those continuing their journey to Britomart, buses will replace trains from Morningside to Britomart.

After the ceremony, for passengers travelling west, trains will depart from Morningside station. For passengers travelling to Britomart, trains will depart from Kingsland station stopping only at Mt Eden and Grafton.

Please check the timetables carefully before you travel.

View the Western Line train timetable for Friday 21 April 2017 (PDF 414KB)

Southern and Eastern Line (including Onehunga):

When travelling on the Southern, Eastern and Onehunga Lines, you will need to change trains at either Britomart or Newmarket onto the Western Line trains to Kingsland.

After the ceremony, the additional trains for this event will depart from Kingsland station back to Britomart stopping only at Mt Eden and Grafton. At Britomart passengers can then transfer onto Southern, Eastern and Onehunga Line trains.

Please check the timetables carefully for your connections before you travel.

View the Eastern Line train timetable (PDF 3.67MB)

View the Southern Line (including Onehunga Line) train timetable (PDF 1.78MB)

Ferry

The Downtown Ferry Terminal is next to the Britomart Transport Centre in Downtown Auckland. Ferry passengers can easily change to a train or special event bus from the City Centre on Quay St to Eden Park.

Normal fares/passes apply for ferry travel.

For scheduled services to and from the city please use the Journey Planner.

For public transport journeys to the Opening Ceremony that are not on trains or special event buses it’s important to remember to both tag on and tag off using your AT HOP card. Not tagging off can cause the card to go into a negative balance.