All Whites build-up for Russia confirmed

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 09:45

The All Whites build-up for the FIFA Confederations Cup in June has been confirmed.

The OFC Nations Cup champions will play Republic of Ireland club side Cabinteely FC on 6 June at Stradbrook Road in Dublin as they prepare to face Russia, Mexico and Portugal at the ‘Tournament of Champions’.

The fixture completes the All Whites preparation for Russia as they take on World No 26 Northern Ireland on 2 June in Belfast and World No 78 Belarus on 12 June in Minsk.

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson was pleased to have the schedule confirmed as the team looks to build on the momentum of qualifying for the Final Stage of OFC Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

"We are really looking forward to playing Cabinteely FC in Dublin," said Hudson. "They will represent a good test for us against as a well-organised and well-coached team."

The Pat Devlin-coached team are at the mid-point in their domestic season in the League of Ireland First Division. They finished seventh in the 2016 season.

"Along with our friendly internationals against Northern Ireland and Belarus, this match is important for us in our preparation and conditioning for the FIFA Confederations Cup," said Hudson.

Devlin, the Director of Football and First Team Manager at Cabinteely FC, said: "This is a great opportunity for this young Cabinteely team to face an international team which contains players with club experience in England, France, Holland, USA, Australia and New Zealand itself.

"I am really pleased with the players’ reactions and performances in the Airtricity League of Ireland this season but I may strengthen the squad with a few guest players for this game."

Hudson, who has said his team is heading to Russia to cause an upset against some of the world’s best teams, will name his Pre FIFA Confederation Cup tour squad on 25 May and announce his squad for the FIFA Confederations Cup on 8 June.

All Whites fixtures pre-FIFA Confederations Cup

2 June v Northern Ireland in Belfast, Northern Ireland

6 June v Cabinteely FC at Stradbrook Road in Dublin, Republic of Ireland

12 June v Belarus in Minsk, Belarus

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup - All Whites draw

17 June 6pm (3am 18 June NZT) v Russia, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg

21 June 9pm (6am 22 June NZT) v Mexico Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

24 June 6pm (3am 25 June NZT) v Portugal, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg

All matches live on SKY Sport