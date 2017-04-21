Joseph Parker world title fight in two weeks

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 09:46

The WBO Heavyweight Championship bout between Kiwi Phenomenon Joseph Parker and the Pride of Manchester Hughie Fury is fast approaching.

Witness Parker live in Auckland as he defends his title against the undefeated WBO #1 Mandatory Challenger.

Auckland’s Spark Arena will host over 10,000 passionate fans for what could possibly be Parker's last fight on New Zealand soil and you won't want to miss it!

With mega-fights against the likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder on the horizon, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Parker.

BOOK CORPORATE HOSPO

DATE: Saturday 6 May, 2017

VENUE: Spark Arena, (Formerly Vector Arena), Mahuhu Crescent, Auckland.

CORPORATE BOOKINGS:

Contact Donna Churton

Email: donna@duco.co.nz

P: +64 (9) 309-2400

M: +64 (0) 21-435-415

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS:

www.ticketmaster.co.nz

This fantastic fight night also features an undercard full of local and international talent:

Parker's stable mate, also trained by Kevin Barry, Umar Salamov (Russia) versus Emil Markic (Croatia) for the WBO Light Heavyweight International Title.

Tim Tszyu (Aus) son of legendary 2 time World Champion Kosta Tszyu faces New Zealand's Middleweight Champ Ivana Siau.

John Parker (AKL, NZ) younger brother to Joseph Parker, has surely proved his skills and will be going toe-to-toe in an epic rematch with Christchurch's Ratu Dawai

Plus an exciting Main Undercard between Aussie Lightweight rivals George Kambosos (SYD, AUS) and Qamil Balla (MEL, AUS)

Join us at Spark Arena for an action packed night of boxing entertainment and support our Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker as he attempts to extend his undefeated record and defend his WBO World Heavyweight Championship!

Secure your tickets today!