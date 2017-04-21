Welcoming World Masters Games 2017 to Cornwall Park

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 10:26

Cornwall Park is delighted to be hosting the Target Archery and the Lawn Bowls competitions as part of the World Masters Games 2017.

"World Masters Games is the pinnacle sporting event for Masters competitors across the globe. We appreciate the opportunity to host two of our events at such a picturesque Auckland location as Cornwall Park," says Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive of World Masters Games 2017.

The Outdoor Target Archery event will be held at Cornwall Park from April 23 to April 27. Carlton Cornwall Bowls is one of three clubs hosting the Lawn Bowls competition from April 22 to April 27.

"We are pleased to be hosting two events for World Masters Games 2017. It’s a great event and we’re thrilled to be part of it. We encourage everyone to visit the park and cheer on the athletes from the sidelines. It’s a wonderful opportunity to join in the competition and camaraderie," says John McConnell, Chairman of the Cornwall Park Trust Board.

The games begin today, with 28,000 participants from 100 countries across the globe.