New event to hit sporting calendar

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 15:41

It’s just on one month away from a new event on the sporting calendar where anyone could win a trip to the United States and a chance at some big prize money.

All that’s required is the ability to hit a golf ball a long way. Forget about putting, chipping off the green and subtlety. It’s all about power and distance.

The Trident Homes New Zealand Long Drive Championships 2017 has been confirmed with entries now open for the North Island Champs, Saturday 20 May in Tauranga and the South Island at Clearwater Golf Resort, Christchurch, Saturday 27 May.

The winner of the North Island event gets a trip to Clearwater Golf Resort to watch their South Island counterparts. The North Island champion then takes on the South Island champion in a winner-takes-all cut-throat hit out. The victorious long driver then represents New Zealand at the Volvik World Long Drive Championship in, Oklahoma, United States in late August, early September where a total prize pool of US$270,000 is up for grabs including US$125,000 for the winner. The event is shown around the world on NBC’s Golf Channel.

The only conditions for entering the North and South Island Champs are being over 18 years of age, available on the required dates, a New Zealand resident and being able to beat your mates and rivals at hitting the ball long.

Challenge your friends and make a weekend of it. There will be prize packs, good camaraderie, the opportunity to be the best in your country and of course the chance to fly to the United States and take on the world.

"The Trident Homes New Zealand Long Drive Champs are shaping up as a great event with the North and South Island winners clashing at Clearwater. It’s a great prize up for grabs. We’re really pleased to hold the North Island champs at a large expanse of land at a new residential site thanks to Bluehaven Management, Golden Sands at Papamoa Beach. The South Island champs are at the Clearwater Golf Resort which is an ideal venue with several holes ready for big hitters. Already there’s a huge amount of interest and some long drivers are aiming to make it all the way to the world champs and the big prizemoney in the United States," said event director, Olna Ford. "It’s about fun, challenging your mates and perhaps a surprise winner."

The overall New Zealand winner will be flown to the United States and put up in the same hotel as the other contenders to compete in the Volvik World Long Championships will be held August 31 - September 6, 2017, at the WinStar World Casino and Resort, Thackerville, Oklahoma.

In addition to the Trident Homes New Zealand Long Drive Championships an international long drive event will be held in November at the Remuera Golf Course in Auckland with around a dozen nations set to be represented playing for an international prize purse.