New Zealand World Champion retires

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 20:08

WBU World Super Lightweight Champion Anthony "TNT" Taylor, has officially retired from Professional boxing. Taylor’s manager Craig Thomson confirmed today.

Born and raised in Tauranga New Zealand, Taylor began his career in Amateur and winning multiple amateur titles including the New Zealand Amateur National Championships. Taylor made his pro debut in 2011.

During Taylors pro career, he has only fought once outside his home country, making him undefeated in New Zealand but losing once in Australia. The one and only loss was against Brandon Ogilvie by Majority Decision.

The biggest bout in his career was against Darren Askew for the WBU World Super Lightweight title, which was also the biggest win of his career back in 2015. The bout however end in controversy as Taylor lost every single round but won by TKO in the last 10 seconds of the 12th round. It is believed that the referee should have stopped earlier with Taylor being dropped 7 times throughout the bout. Askew trying to go for a knockout got caught against the ropes and referee had no choice but to step in with the win going towards Taylor.

In the couple of years of Taylor’s career, he has been unlucky. In 2016 and 2017, Taylor has had offered bout against Farzan Ali Jr in Fiji, Bowyn Morgan on Parker vs Dimitrenko undercard, Michael Katsidis on Kali Reis vs Maricela Cornejo World title undercard, Tim Hun in Australia and Sam ah see on Parker vs Fury undercard due to either Contract problems, multiple Sickness and just unlucky.

Taylor has been rumour to be turning his focus to help training other Tauranga residence including, Gunnar Jackson, Taylor’s brother Jonathan Taylor and just moved to Tauranga Argentinean Tomas Andres Reynoso.

Taylor ended his career with W: 13 (7 Kos) L: 1 (0 Kos) D: 1, New Zealand National (NZPBA Version) Welterweight Champion and WBU World Super Lightweight Champion. Taylor has peaked on the Boxrec ranking in the top 90, how Taylor has never held a title from the IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC and has never reach the top 15 in IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC.