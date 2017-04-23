Venus beaten in Florida semis

Sunday, 23 April, 2017 - 15:01

Kiwi Davis Cup player Michael Venus has been beaten in the doubles semifinals of the US$100,000 Sarasota Challenger in Florida.

Venus ranked at 42 in the world in doubles had teamed with Mexico’s Santiago Gonzalez to win their first two rounds at the tournament before falling to American Stefan Kozlov and Peter Polansky (Canada) 3-6 6-1 3-10 in just over an hour on court.

Venus is now making his way to Europe to play in the ATP tournament in Budapest, in Hungary where he will combine with American Ryan Harrison in the doubles, however they face second seeds Treat Huey (Philippines) and Max Mirnyi (Belarus) first up.

Also in the draw in Budapest is fellow Kiwi Artem Sitak and American Nicholas Monroe who face the top seeds Mate Pavic (Croatia) and Oliver Marach (Austria) in their first round clash.