WBOP Magic defeat Silvermoon Tactix

Sunday, 23 April, 2017 - 16:43

A classy WBOP Magic halted a two-match losing streak when delivering a potent 61-46 win over the Silvermoon Tactix in Christchurch on Sunday.

The result left the Tactix winless through five rounds while Magic bounced back to winning form with a comprehensive outing.

There were few chinks in Magic’s overall court dominance, the pace and accuracy provided by a slick midcourt perfectly balanced by a double-edged threat at the shooting and defensive ends.

The Tactix managed to win the final quarter, their first of the league, but lacked the Magic’s speed, flair, accuracy and finishing prowess, the visitor’s dominating the possession stakes which was reflected on the scoreboard.

With Ariana Cable-Dixon returning to the starting line-up, it did not take long for Magic to strike, the young centre combining perfectly with silky wing attack Grace Rasmussen in driving the visitors attacking momentum.

Seamless transitional play was well backed up by Magic shooters Monica Falkner and the ever-impressive Lenize Potgieter.

Showing their all-round capabilities, the visitors also proved more than a handful on defence, captain Casey Kopua, her young sidekick Kelly Jury and livewire wing defence Samantha Sinclair leaving their imprint against a struggling Tactix.

Turnovers hurt the Tactix, the Magic’s extra volume evident on the scoreboard when the visitors took a 16-7 lead at the first break.

The Tactix made a strong start on the resumption, trimming the margin to five on the back of better attacking movement and defensive pick-ups from the hard-working Zoe Walker. But the swing in momentum was short-lived, the Magic responding in style to any threat the home team provided.

Tactix shooter Brooke Leaver held her own under the post in the face of an intense examination from Kopua and Jury but lacked enough ball in her hands.

At the other end, the placement of ball into Potgieter was outstanding as the Magic pulled out to a 31-18 lead at the main break.

Magic continued to dominate proceedings through the third stanza, Sinclair making her presence felt with a string of turnovers while her team-mates produced some sparkling passages of play.

Import Potgieter ruled the Magic’s baseline under the hoop, potting most opportunities that came her way while 18-year-old goal attack Amorangi Malesala enjoyed her first run at this level with a highly successful cameo.

There was no relief for the Tactix, Magic continuing to exert relentless full-court pressure while making the most of their opportunities to lead 50-30 heading down the home straight.

Official Result and Stats:

WBOP Magic 61 def Silvermoon Tactix 46

Shooting Stats - Tactix

Leaver: 37/44 @ 84%

Thompson: 6/14 @ 43%

Corbin: 3/6 @ 50%

Shooting Stats - Magic

Potgieter: 38/41 @ 93%

Falkner: 17/18 @ 94%

Malesala: 6/8 @ 75%

MVP: Casey Kopua (Magic)