ISPS Handa Chatham Cup Preliminary Round Results

Sunday, 23 April, 2017 - 22:27

The Preliminary Round of the 90th edition of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup continued today in the Northern Region.

Kiwi True Blues FC, even after going down to 10 men after 21 minutes, got off to a perfect start by defeating Central Brown 4-0, while Auckland Wanderers, who also went down to 10 men early in the match, and Auckland Rangers also won in the Preliminary Round.

Kiwi True Blues FC coach Stu Greenaway was pleased with his team’s effort at Anderson Park.

"It was a bit of history for us today to play in the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup and we’re pleased with the way the day went and winning the game with 10 men," said Greenaway.

"Jerome Cookson was a standout for us and he could’ve had a hat-trick were it not for hitting the crossbar near the end. Central Brown made the game very difficult for us and played well but we’re in the draw for the next round and will see where it takes us."

The Preliminary Round concludes on Anzac Day with Round 1 of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup to be staged on the weekend of 13 - 14 May.

Northern Region:

Auckland Wanderers 3 (J Hill, P Kenei, D Spencer) Te Awamutu AFC 1 (J O’Sullivan) HT 3-0 (Red card: Matt Olausen (AW) 30 mins)

Kiwi True Blues FC 4 (C McLeod, M Gray, J Cookson 2) Central Brown 0 HT 1-0 (Red card: Jamie McGookin (Kiwi True Blues FC) 21 mins)

Rotorua United 1 (F Gonzalei) South Auckland Rangers 2 (M Toma, M Krishna) HT 0-0