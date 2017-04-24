Motocross: Purvis the 'maximum man' at junior nationals

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 08:47

By Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ

It was certainly a maximum effort from some of the riders at this year's annual New Zealand Junior Motocross Championships in Taranaki at the weekend.

The top three classes at the Un4seen Decals-sponsored event were all "maximums" for the winners - the title-winners in each case scoring maximum points for winning all five of their races over the two days - but it was also a maximum effort from Mangakino rider Maximus Purvis, who claimed the trophy in two separate categories and in both of them he was unbeaten, scoring maximum points.

The 16-year-old, now out of school and working as a digger driver, showed he really did know how to shift soil, winning five races from five starts in the glamour 14-16 years' 250cc class and then doing the same in the eldest of the 125cc divisions, for riders aged 15-16 years.

He will turn 17 in September and so, as the rules demand, he will "graduate" to the senior ranks, leaving the way clear for a different rider (or perhaps two individuals) to feature next season.

But it was his weekend to savour, the slightly-built racer proving intelligence, technique and talent counts for much more that sheer muscle and brute force in this most physically-demanding of sports.

"I lost my balance and dropped the bike in the last race of the weekend, handing the lead to (Oparau's) James Scott. If that had happened earlier in the weekend I might have just accepted that and conserved my energy for the races to follow.

But, because it was the last race, I dug deep and pushed hard, taking the lead back and claiming the win.

"My fitness is great and so riding two classes wasn't a problem."

It was a similar story in the 12-14 years' 125cc class, where Dunedin's Grason Veitch was unbeaten in his five races, and, in the 13-16 years' 85cc class too, where Matamata's Brodie Connolly won all his five races to claim that title.

The only categories where there was any real doubt of where the titles would end up were the 11-12 years' 85cc class, where Rongotea's Seth Henson had to weather a storm of attacks from Rangiora's Cobie Bourke and Oparau's Hunter Scott before he could finally take the title, and the 8-10 years' 85cc class, where Taranaki's Katriel Jones came on strong on day two of racing to snatch the title away from early championship leader Cole Davies, of Waitoki, and consistent scorer Kobe Thoms, of Leeston.

Leading final standings from the 2017 New Zealand Junior Motocross Championships:

14-16 years' 250cc class: 1. Maximus Purvis (Mangakino, Yamaha) 125 points (maximum); 2. Trent Collins (Ohaupo, Honda) 110; 3. Hayden Smith (Taihape, KTM) 100.

15-16 years' 125cc class: 1. Maximus Purvis (Mangakino, Yamaha) 125 points (maximum); 2. James Scott (Oparau, KTM) 110; 3. Hayden Smith (Taihape, KTM) 98.

12-14 years' 125cc class: 1. Grason Veitch (Dunedin, KTM) 125 points (maximum); 2. Marshall Phillips (Christchurch, Yamaha) 110; 3. Luke Van Der Lee (Te Aroha, Yamaha) 90.

13-16 years' 85cc class: 1. Brodie Connolly (Matamata, KTM) 125 points (maximum); 2. Zack Wright (Australia, KTM) 104; 3. Thomas Watts (Wairoa, Kawasaki) 94.

11-12 years' 85cc class: 1. Seth Henson (Rongotea, KTM) 119 points; 2. Cobie Bourke (Rangiora, KTM) 102; 3. Hunter Scott (Oparau, Husqvarna) 85.

8-10 years' 85cc class: 1. Katriel Jones (Ngaere, Husqvarna) 119 points; 2. Kobe Thoms (Leeston, KTM) 102; 3. Cole Davies (Waitoki, KTM) 88.

The Un4seen Decals junior nationals were also supported by Alpinestars, Husqvarna, Yamaha, Ohlins suspension, Engrave It, New Plymouth Motorcycle Centre, 100 Percent and North King Country Moto-X.