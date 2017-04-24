More Kiwi tennis progress

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 13:07

More successful results for New Zealand Davis Cup team members around the world.

Marcus Daniell ranked 47 in the world in doubles has qualified with Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner for the main draw at the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona.

Daniell and Demoliner defeated Kevin Anderson and Andre Sa 3-6 7-5 10-5 to make the main draw where they will now face Aisam Qureshi (Pakistan) and Romanian Florin Mergea.

At the US$75,000 Challenger at Tallahassee, Florida Rubin Statham is through to the final round of qualifying. He defeated American Kevin King in the first round then Croatian Ante Pavic 4-6 6-4 6-1 and will now play Japan’s Yosuke Wantanuki for a place in the main draw.