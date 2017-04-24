Mt Albert make it three in a row

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 14:21

The Mt Albert Lions have made it three wins in a row to start the season -sitting atop alongside the Pt Chevalier Pirates- after working their way to a 24-12 win over Papakura in Round 3 of the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership.

The Lions were down 6-10 at halftime, but some muscling up in the middle and control of the ruck locked their success over the defending champions at Prince Edward Park on Saturday.

Mt Albert lead the table with Pt Chevalier on 6 points, but the Pirates are ahead on differential. With only one win so far in the competition, Papakura sit 6th on the ladder following Howick, Glenora and Richmond who hold 4 points and sit inside the competitions top 5.

Mt Albert captain, Marcus Fraser, says fitness is key when going up against bigger packs.

"It doesn't get any easier," he said.

"The last few years we've had bigger sides, but our fitness hasn't always been up there. We're looking at trying to play the full 80 minutes.

"We're not the biggest pack around, but we can be the fittest… I think that's what got us over in the end."

Papakura captain Willie Stowers says urgency is what let them down.

"Even though we got the early lead, we didn't show any urgency," said Stowers.

"We needed to be winning the ruck, but we didn't.

"If we're going to play half-hearted at Fox level then we're going to get beat. We have to start showing some urgency and we have to grind it out."

Pt Chevalier continued their perfect start to the season taking care of Mangere East with a 60-40 win away at Walter Massey Park, while Marist won their first game with an 18-10 win over Richmond.

In other games, Howick managed to get a two-point lead to secure a 20-18 win over Glenora at fulltime. That result coupled with Richmond's loss gets them sitting inside the competitions top 3 ahead on differential.

Another highly anticipated match between Northcote and Te Atatu ended with a 16 all draw.

East Coast Bays have broken the Vikings winning streak in Round 5 of the Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup with a close 34-32 win at Freyberg Park on Saturday.

Hibiscus Coast bounced back from their 62-4 loss against New Lynn last week with a big 52-6 over Pakuranga, while Otahuhu took care of New Lynn 40-16.

Otahuhu together with Bay Roskill sit on 8 points to lead the table for Section 1 of the qualification series.

High-flyers Ponsonby are the only side to remain unbeaten in the competition, leading Section 2 of the qualification series with 10 points.

ARL results for Saturday April 22, 2017

SAS Fox Memorial: Round 3

Richmond 10 Marist 18

Glenora 18 Howick 20

Te Atatu 16 Northcote 16

Papakura 12 Mt Albert 24

Mangere East 40 Pt Chevalier 60

Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup: Round 5

Qualification Series Section 1

Otahuhu 40 New Lynn 16

East Coast Bays 34 Bay Roskill 32

Hibiscus Coast 52 Pakuranga 6

Otara bye

Qualification Series Section 2

Papatoetoe 36 Manukau 4

Waitemata 22 Manurewa 24

Ponsonby 42 Ellerslie 18