Celebrities limber up for NZ's largest ever trail run in Waitomo

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 17:33

More than 3500 Kiwis are heading to Waitomo this weekend to take part in New Zealand’s largest, and most spectacular trail run.

Among them will be a number of well-known faces.

Newshub 6pm anchors Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes will both take part this year. Mike, an avid runner with a number of marathons under his belt - is running the 22km, and Samantha will compete in the 11km. It is the first time either Mike or Sam have been to Waitomo.

Says Mike, "I’ve always wanted to visit Waitomo having heard so much about it. The Waitomo Trail Run gives us the perfect opportunity to enjoy the unique environment. I’m really looking forward to getting amongst it."

On the 22km route Mike will face canyons, karst formations, rocky ridges and caves, and a stream to cross into the jaw-dropping Marakopa natural tunnel.

The action packed 11km run will see Samantha experience karst country on a privately owned farm with karst ridgelines, dolines and hole-in-the-rock challenges. All of the routes cover both DOC and privately owned land that is not usually accessible to the public.

A number of seasoned sportspeople are also taking part, including one of New Zealand’s most well known long distance runners, Lydia O’Donnell, who will run the 22km. Popular Bachelorette, Sophie Russo, has also entered, and will be using the trail as a warm up for the Big Five Marathon in South Africa, which takes place in June.

The event is 100% off road and organisers have been busy clearing trails for competitors this week. Says Race Director, Tim Day:

"This environment is considered some of the most precious and unique in the world and we’re privileged to be able to share it with trail running fans.

"It wouldn’t be possible without the enthusiasm and support from landowners, DOC and other stakeholders who are putting faith in us to open up these areas to provide a real underground and overground experience. The appeal of the event is such that the 6km, 22km and the 33km routes are already at capacity. There are still some entries available for the 11km. An increased number of overseas entrants will also take part - drawn to the unique landscape only found in Waitomo."

The Waitomo Trail Run will be held on Saturday April 29th in Waitomo with distance options of 33km, 22km, 11km and 6km.