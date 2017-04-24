Silvermoon Tactix head coach announces resignation

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 18:52

In her third season in the role, Sue Hawkins has resigned from her role as Head Coach of the Silvermoon Tactix.

"Moving forward as a professional coach, there is a time when you have to step aside in the interest of the team."

"I have enjoyed my time with the Silvermoon Tactix and wish them all the best for the rest of the season." said Sue Hawkins.

"We are sorry to be losing Sue’s expertise and would like to thank her for her contribution to coaching across the Zone, and for her professionalism. We respect her reasons for making this difficult decision and wish her all the very best for the future" said Brigit Hearn, Netball Mainland Chief Executive.

Silvermoon Tactix Assistant Coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek, who has had great support from Hawkins and has learnt a lot from her coaching style and skills, will take over as Head Coach for the remainder of the season. A recruitment process will be undertaken after the season conclusion.

"Marianne has had great success coaching at both NZ A and NZ Secondary School levels and with the Mainland Beko league team this season and is looking to transfer that success to the Silvermoon Tactix" Hearn said.

Netball Mainland Board Chair, Anne Marett said "We thank Sue for her contribution to Netball Mainland and to coaching the Tactix and wish her well in her future."

"It is an exciting time ahead with the calibre of Marianne leading the Silvermoon Tactix programme and the increased participation numbers across the Zone. With the recent signing of Silvermoon as naming rights partner of the Tactix and Hellers for the Mainland Beko League team, the Board is confident that we are building the resources we need to move forward", said Marett.

The Board continue to look for additional support from private and commercial partners and to strive for the financial security that is needed to sustain a modern Netball franchise.

"Everyone is immensely proud of our Mainland roots and we are striving to create the franchise that we can all be proud of both now and into the future" Marett said.

The Silvermoon Tactix next game is in Invercargill against the Northern Stars on Sunday 30 April 2017.