Equestrian: Price and Meyer fly NZ flag at Kentucky

Tuesday, 25 April, 2017 - 14:45

New Zealand has just two combinations at this week’s Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event.

Rio Olympian Tim Price and Joe Meyer will line up at Kentucky, one of the world’s six top-ranked CCI4- events.

Price has spent his winter months showjumping on the Sunshine Tour in Spain, and says both he and his horses are entering the new season in good form.

"Ringwood Sky Boy is feeling very fit up the gallops," says Price. "I think competing in Spain has contributed a lot of fitness and jumping preparation to all our horses. We have been very impressed with how they have come back feeling fitter and stronger."

The horses had all come into their summer coats earlier than "your average" English-based horse.

And the horses aren’t the only ones to benefit.

"I feel like I am riding really well and the body is feeling good."

Ringwood Sky Boy, a 14-year-old Irish sport horse, had a couple of preparation runs before heading to Kentucky.

"It will be a busy couple of weeks but I hope to have a bit more (luck) going my way than this time last year in the same fortnight."

Ringwood Sky Boy is no stranger to CCI4- competition, but this will be his first start at Kentucky. His best efforts at this level include a second and fourth at Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (2015 and 2016), and a fourth at Luhmuhlen (2016).

Thirty-eight-year-old Price has twice competed at Kentucky, finishing second aboard Wesko in 2015.

Forty-six-year-old US-based Meyer, who represented New Zealand at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and 2006 World Equestrian Games in Aachen, has twice competed at Kentucky. His best effort was 11th at his first Kentucky outing aboard Snip.

This year he lines up on 14-year-old Irish sport horse Clip Clop who made his 4- début at the event in 2016.

Clip Clop was produced through to intermediate by his co-owner Madison Foote.

"He came to us as a sale horse. He was naughty and nobody wanted to ride him but he has gone from strength to strength. Last year he completed with 20 penalties, which was good considering he had only been advanced for six months. He has a lot more experience now and is also stronger."

He is hoping for a better result this year and is looking forward to competing alongside good mate Price.

"I am the only New Zealander competing at a high level here so it is great to have another Kiwi around."

"I love the course itself," says Meyer. "It's open and galloping. The stadium is also very special too, as there is nothing else like it at 4- shows. There are loads of trade stands and it's a great networking opportunity."

There are 68 combinations on the card, including many top combinations from all over the world.

Current world number one and Olympic champion Michael Jung (GER) is chasing a hat-trick of wins aboard his 12-year-old mare fischerRocana FST, on whom he won in 2015 and 2016. World number two Phillip Dutton (USA) has three on the card.

Course designer Derek di Grazia (USA) says while the track remains the same for the most part, he has changed all the combinations and the way the jumps come up during the course.

The first combination at number four calls for a lot of accuracy, while the water at number seven, may not be the most difficult fence but will require plenty of attention from the riders. Later on, the head of the lake will need to be attacked with very positive riding.

Technical delegate for the event, Tom Ryckewaert (BRL), praised the course, saying it is very nice with big fences that are straight forward and not tricky . . . however, it called for bold jumping.

The first horse inspection is on Wednesday afternoon (US time), followed by the dressage on Thursday and Friday, the cross country on Saturday and the showjumping on Sunday.

The winner of the Kentucky event pockets $US110,000, with prize money paid down to 20th place. US-based Kiwi Andrew Bowles is the assistant technical delegate this year.

Kentucky is also part of the FEI Classics Series which unites the six 4- eventing competitions around the world. The US event is the third on the calendar, having been preceded by Les Etoiles de Pau (FRA) and the Australian International Three-Day Event (AUS) in October and November respectively. Following Kentucky will be the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials (GBR) in May, Luhmuhlen CCI4- (GER) in June and the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (GBR) in September.

The winner of the series wins $US40,000. Currently, Jock Paget is the only Kiwi in the top 10. He sits in ninth spot on four points after his seventh placing at Pau last year. Maxime Livio (FRA) leads on 15 points.

WHAT: Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event

WHERE: Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington

WHEN: April 27-30, 2017

MORE INFO: rk3de.org or on Facebook at Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event

FEI Classics Standings (after two events): Maxime Livio (FRA) 15 points, Hazel Shannon (AUS) 15 2, Michael Jung (GER) 12 3, Wihelm Enzinger (AUS) 12 4, Andrew Cooper (AUS) 10 5, Nicola Wilson (GBR) 8 6, Alexander Bragg (GBR) 6 7, Camilla Speirs (IRL) 5 8, Jock Paget (NZL) 4 9, Kristina Cook (GBR) 2 10.

The horse details -

Ringwood Sky Boy (owned by Robert Taylor, Varenna Allen, selwood.com and Tim Price) and Clip Clop (owned by Madison Foote, Theresa Foote and Joe Meyer).