ISPS Handa Chatham Cup preliminary round completed

Tuesday, 25 April, 2017 - 19:47

The stage is set for round one of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup in 2017 after the Preliminary Round was completed around New Zealand on Anzac Day.

A total of 16 games were played over the weekend and today to find the number of teams from the 127 entries for round one which will be contested on the weekend of 13 - 14 May.

With the regions more highly-ranked teams not coming into the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup until later rounds, the preliminary round offered the chance for Federation-based sides and Sunday league teams to make headlines.

There were 11 games staged in the Northern Region - Northern Football, Auckland Football and WaiBOP - and the best of them was the thriller contested by the Matamata Swifts and Auckland Sunday Football Association (ASFA) outfit Internationale FC at Matamata Domain on Saturday.

The match finished at 3-3 after Sam Masterson scored a crucial equaliser for the Swifts in the 89th minute. The home side went on to win 5-4 in extra time when Chris Walker and debutant, Radge Avergonzado, got them over the line in a memorable encounter.

Waikato Unicol, Cambridge, Taupo and were the other teams from WaiBOP Football to advance to the first round of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup.

Mata’asi Toma and Munit Krishna were the goal scorers for South Auckland Rangers as they helped the visitors defeat Rotorua United 2-1 at Neil Hunt Park.

Kiwi True Blues, with a double to Jerome Cookson, were comfortable winners at home as they put away Central Brown 4-0 despite going down to 10 men in the 21st minute.

Kiwi True Blues FC coach Stu Greenaway was pleased with his team’s effort at Anderson Park.

"It was a bit of history for us today to play in the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup and we’re pleased with the way the day went and winning the game with 10 men," said Greenaway.

"Jerome Cookson was a standout for us and he could’ve had a hat-trick were it not for hitting the crossbar near the end. Central Brown made the game very difficult for us and played well but we’re in the draw for the next round and will see where it takes us."

Auckland Wanderers also went down to 10 men early, after 30 minutes when Matt Olausen was sent off, but they were still good enough to defeat Te Awamutu AFC 3-1.

In the Anzac Day games, Warkworth AFC secured their berth in the first round with a 2-0 win over Bohemian Celtic 0, Norwest United were too good for Waiuku AFC, beating them 6- 2 and Kerikeri Fc enjoyed a comfortable 7-1 victory away to Northern Wairoa.

In the Capital / Central Region, Naenae, Seatoun AFC and Napier Marist all booked their place in the first round. The 4-0 score-line flattered Naenae. The hosts went ahead after 16 minutes through Aaron Jackson but scored their final three goals - through Matt Pearce, Sylvio Leal and Will Robinson - in the final 12 minutes for a convincing win.

Seatoun went down to 10 men within first five minutes but they were too good for Marist AFC putting them away 4-0, while Napier Marist defeated Gisborne Thistle 2-0.

Further south, Nelson were dominant at Guppy Park as they defeated Wakefield FC 6-1 and in the Southern Region West End AFC scored in each half to knock out Thistle AFC (Timaru) 2-0.

The most successful teams in the history of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup have been Mount Wellington (seven wins, two of them since amalgamation with Auckland University), ahead of Christchurch United and North Shore United, and Eastern Suburbs AFC who claimed the title in 2015 (six wins each). Birkenhead United are the defending champions in 2017 after winning their first title last year.

The 90th edition of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup is underway and the draw for the opening round on the weekend of 13 - 14 May will be completed by New Zealand Football this week.

ISPS Handa Chatham Cup - Preliminary Round Results

Northern Region:

Waikato Unicol AFC 3 (L Goodwin 2, G Clark) Tauranga Old Blues 0 HT 1-0

Tokoroa 1 Cambridge 4 (D Latham 2, S Garamonswaym, P Woodlock) HT 1-1

Taupo 4 (F Smith, E Smith, N Field 2) Otumoetai 1 HT 1-1

Matamata 3 (S Parsonage, S Masterson, C Walkers) International 3 (OG, G O'Callagen, M Remisch) HT 2-2 (Matamata won 5-4 in extra time)

Auckland Wanderers 3 (J Hill, P Kenei, D Spencer) Te Awamutu AFC 1 (J O’Sullivan) HT 3-0 (Red card: Matt Olausen (AW) 30 mins)

Kiwi True Blues FC 4 (C McLeod, M Gray, J Cookson 2) Central Brown 0 HT 1-0 (Red card: Jamie McGookin (Kiwi True Blues FC) 21 mins)

Rotorua United 1 (F Gonzalei) South Auckland Rangers 2 (M Toma, M Krishna) HT 0-0

Warkworth AFC 2 (E Ruff, T Pride) Bohemian Celtic 0 HT 1-0

Norwest United 6 (J Allison 4, L Cooper 2) Waiuku AFC 2 (K Robbie, L Chapman) HT 4-0

Northern Wairoa 1 (M Lapenmal) Kerikeri FC 7 (T Obrez 3, E Rosa, J Rintoll 2, Own Goal)

West Hamilton United 5 ASFA HNK Auckland 2

Capital / Central Region

Marist AFC 0 Seatoun AFC 4

Naenae 4 (M Pearce, W Robinson, A Jackson, S Leal) Eastbourne AFC 0 HT 1-0

Napier Marist 2 Gisborne Thistle 0

Mainland Region

Nelson 6 (W Olea 3, I Cunningham, LeBu Pen, C Bentez) Wakefield FC 1 (L Marshall) HT 4 - 1

Southern Region

West End AFC 2 (C Thomson, J Cornejo) Thistle AFC (Timaru) 0 HT 1-0