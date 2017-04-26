Matulino to leave Warriors at end of season

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 00:22

The Vodafone Warriors have confirmed tonight that prop Ben Matulino has informed the club he will depart at the end of the season to join the Wests Tigers.

The 28-year-old made his 197th NRL appearance in his first outing of the season in the Vodafone Warriors’ Anzac Day encounter with the Storm in Melbourne tonight.

The long-serving Matulino, who is returning from an injury lay-off following knee surgery, informed club management at the weekend that he had decided to take up an offer from Wests Tigers. He said he wanted to experience living in Sydney with his family and felt he couldn’t turn down the offer.

Matulino told football staff and his team-mates of his decision in the dressing room after tonight’s match.

He said his focus is on finishing his last season with the Vodafone Warriors on a high after starting his NRL career with the club in 2008.

The Vodafone Warriors wish Matulino and his family all the best for the future.