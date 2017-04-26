Kiwi Ferns to defend ANZAC Test victory

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 17:12

Kiwi Ferns Head Coach Tony Benson has named his squad for next week’s ANZAC Test against the Jillaroos at Canberra’s GIO Stadium.

The May 5 Test will be Benson’s first as coach of the New Zealand women’s side.

"The women have put a lot of work into their training, raising their intensity levels over the past few months and I’m excited to see the game structures we have been working on in action on the field," he says.

Benson’s squad includes six Test debutants including Alexandra Cook, Bunty Kuruwaka-Crowe, Corrina Whiley, Chrystal Tamarua, Madison Bartlett and Ngatokotoru Arakua alongside seasoned veterans Sarina Fiso and Krystal Rota.

Fiso captained the team who took out last year’s ANZAC Test 26-16 in Newcastle and will continue her captaincy as they gear up for next week’s triple-header alongside the Junior Kiwis and Kiwis.

Fans can watch the Kiwi Ferns at 7.25pm (NZT), Friday May 5 on Sky Sport.

Thanks to Athlete Nation for their strength and conditioning support of the Kiwi Ferns’ ANZAC Test and RLWC2017 campaigns.

Kiwi Ferns ANZAC Test squad:

Alexandra Cook (debut), Annetta Nuuausala, Atawhai Tupaea, Bunty Kuruwaka-crowe (debut), Corrina Whiley (debut), Crystal Tamarua (debut), Georgia Hale, Hilda Peters, Krystal Rota, Langi Veainu, Laura Mariu, Lilieta Maumau, Madison Bartlett (debut), Ngatokotoru Arakua (debut), Nora Maaka, Sarina Fiso, Teuila Fotu-Moala, Va'anessa Molia-Fraser.