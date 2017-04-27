Gallagher Chiefs team named to play in historic fixture

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 16:47

The excitement is palpable ahead of the Gallagher Chiefs historic Round 10 match against the Sunwolves this Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato. It is the first time these two teams will meet in Investec Super Rugby history. Following three weeks abroad, the Gallagher Chiefs are eager to play in front of their fans at home and extend a special Chiefs welcome to the Sunwolves and their loyal following.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie is meeting the challenge head on naming a strong, regenerated lineup to take on Japan’s sole Super Rugby side. There are two positional changes and nine personnel changes to the starting fifteen that defeated the Western Force 16-7 last Saturday.

In the forwards, there’s a new look front row with Kane Hames and Nepo Laulala returning to the playing 23 to start in jerseys 1 and 3 respectively. Hika Elliot is promoted from the bench to start at hooker. Dominic Bird retains his place at lock for the second consecutive week, partnering with Taleni Seu who moves from the reserves to start in jersey 5. Tom Sanders rejoins the playing 23 this week to start at blindside flanker. He’s joined in the loose forwards by Mitchell Karpik who gets his second start of the season at openside flanker and co-captain Sam Cane who switches to number 8 this week.

The changes continue in the backs with Jonathan Taumateine named to make his first start for the Gallagher Chiefs at halfback. He’ll have plenty of support from experienced co-captain Aaron Cruden who starts at first five-eighth for the fifth game in a row. The two positional changes sees Sam McNicol switch from centre to the left wing, with Anton Lienert-Brown slotting into the vacated 13 jersey from second five-eighth. Stephen Donald is promoted from the bench to start in jersey 12. Solomon Alaimalo earns his second start of the season to play on the right wing and Damian McKenzie retains his spot as starting fullback.

The Gallagher Chiefs team to play the Sunwolves at 7.35pm this Saturday 29 April is:

1. Kane Hames (16) 2. Hika Elliot (112) 3. Nepo Laulala (5) 4. Dominic Bird (19) 5. Taleni Seu (25) 6. Tom Sanders (17) 7. Mitchell Karpik (3) 8. Sam Cane (87) 9. Jonathan Taumateine (2) 10. Aaron Cruden (co-captain) (81) 11. Sam McNicol (14) 12. Stephen Donald (96) 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (32) 14. Solomon Alaimalo (3) 15. Damian McKenzie (41)

RESERVES:

16. Brayden Mitchell (4) 17. Aidan Ross (1) 18. Sosefo Kautai (3) 19. Mitchell Brown (8) 20. Liam Messam (153) 21. Alex Nankivell (2) 22. Shaun Stevenson (15) 23. James Lowe (44)

() = Gallagher Chiefs caps in brackets

Unavailable for selection: Brad Weber, Mitchell Graham, Nathan Harris, Glen Fisiiahi, Tim Nanai-Williams, Liam Polwart, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Toni Pulu, Charlie Ngatai, James Tucker, Michael Allardice, Johnny Faauli and Finlay Christie.

Gates open to this Saturday night’s match at 4.50pm in time for a unique curtain raiser featuring the New Zealand University XV vs. Kanto, from Japan, at 5pm. The entertainment extends beyond the field with a special Taiko Drum performance happening prior to the main game also. The Gallagher Chiefs Round 10 contest against the Sunwolves kicks off at 7.35pm. Tickets are available from ticketdirect.co.nz or 0800 4 CHIEFS.