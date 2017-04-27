Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad poised to make NRL debut

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 18:34

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is poised to make his NRL debut while veteran second rower Ryan Hoffman will make his 50th appearance for the club in the Vodafone Warriors’ ninth-round clash against the Sydney Roosters at Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday (4.00pm kick-off).

With Kiwi centre Solomone Kata injured (hamstring), the experienced Blake Ayshford has been switched to his spot with the 21-year-old Nicoll-Klokstad listed to start on the right wing after outstanding displays for the club’s unbeaten Intrust Super Premiership side.

The Auckland-born Nicoll-Klolstad, the club’s 2016 ISP player of the year, started his playing career as a City Newtown Dragons junior before moving to Melbourne.

He was in the Storm’s NYC squad before being signed by the Vodafone Warriors for the 2016 season.

Vodafone Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney has also made two changes on the extended bench by including Manu Vatuvei and Albert Vete. They come in for Charlie Gubb and Ata Hingano who were named in the ISP line-up on Tuesday.

The Vodafone Warriors were given dispensation to name their team today after being involved in their traditional Anzac Day match against Melbourne on the regular team naming day on Tuesday.

Kata suffered a hamstring injury just before halftime in Tuesday night’s 14-20 loss to the competition-leading Storm. It’s yet to be confirmed how long Kata is expected to be sidelined.