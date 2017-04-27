BNZ Crusaders team named to play the Cheetahs

|
[ login or create an account ]
The BNZ Crusaders kick off the first leg of their South African tour in Bloemfontein this weekend, when they play the Cheetahs on Saturday night (Sunday morning NZ time).
Head Coach Scott Robertson has named an unchanged forward pack from the starting fifteen that beat the Stormers in Christchurch last weekend, and has made just one change in the back line.
Bryn Hall will start in the number nine jersey this week, with Mitchell Drummond providing cover on the bench. In the reserves, Andrew Makalio comes on to the bench, to cover Codie Taylor at hooker.
Loose forward Matt Todd will play his 100th Investec Super Rugby game at number 7, having notched up 100 for the BNZ Crusaders last week against the Stormers (the extra Crusaders game being Crusaders vs England in 2014).
Robertson said he had no doubt that Todd would give his all on Saturday night, because that is what he does every time he plays: "Matt is an absolute work horse who gives full energy and commitment every time he takes the field - it wouldn’t matter if it was his first game or his 100th. We loved celebrating his Crusaders milestone with him last week and it will be special to see him notch up the tonne again this week in respect to Super Rugby games." Todd’s milestone will be marked by NZ Rugby with a presentation at the BNZ Crusaders’ next home game against the Hurricanes on 13 May.
Kick off for Saturday night’s match at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein is scheduled for 5:15pm local time (Sunday 30 April, 3:15am on Sky Sport in New Zealand).
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Cheetahs:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Scott Barrett
5. Sam Whitelock (C)
6. Jordan Taufua
7. Matt Todd (VC)
8. Kieran Read
9. Bryn Hall
10.Richie Mo'unga
11. George Bridge
12. Ryan Crotty (VC)
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Seta Tamanivalu
15. David Havili
RESERVES
16. Andrew Makalio
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Michael Alaalatoa
19. Luke Romano
20. Pete Samu
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Mitchell Hunt
23. Manasa Mataele
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.