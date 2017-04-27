BNZ Crusaders team named to play the Cheetahs

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 19:13

The BNZ Crusaders kick off the first leg of their South African tour in Bloemfontein this weekend, when they play the Cheetahs on Saturday night (Sunday morning NZ time).

Head Coach Scott Robertson has named an unchanged forward pack from the starting fifteen that beat the Stormers in Christchurch last weekend, and has made just one change in the back line.

Bryn Hall will start in the number nine jersey this week, with Mitchell Drummond providing cover on the bench. In the reserves, Andrew Makalio comes on to the bench, to cover Codie Taylor at hooker.

Loose forward Matt Todd will play his 100th Investec Super Rugby game at number 7, having notched up 100 for the BNZ Crusaders last week against the Stormers (the extra Crusaders game being Crusaders vs England in 2014).

Robertson said he had no doubt that Todd would give his all on Saturday night, because that is what he does every time he plays: "Matt is an absolute work horse who gives full energy and commitment every time he takes the field - it wouldn’t matter if it was his first game or his 100th. We loved celebrating his Crusaders milestone with him last week and it will be special to see him notch up the tonne again this week in respect to Super Rugby games." Todd’s milestone will be marked by NZ Rugby with a presentation at the BNZ Crusaders’ next home game against the Hurricanes on 13 May.

Kick off for Saturday night’s match at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein is scheduled for 5:15pm local time (Sunday 30 April, 3:15am on Sky Sport in New Zealand).

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Cheetahs:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Scott Barrett

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Jordan Taufua

7. Matt Todd (VC)

8. Kieran Read

9. Bryn Hall

10.Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12. Ryan Crotty (VC)

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Seta Tamanivalu

15. David Havili

RESERVES

16. Andrew Makalio

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Luke Romano

20. Pete Samu

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Mitchell Hunt

23. Manasa Mataele