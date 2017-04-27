ISPS Handa Chatham Cup and NZ Women’s Knockout Cup fixtures confirmed

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 19:52

The draw for round one of the 90th ISPS Handa Chatham Cup and NZ Women’s Knockout Cup have been completed with a number of quality fixtures in store.

The draw was completed by New Zealand Football today (Thursday 27 April), with Northern Football Federation Competitions Officer Aidan Wong adjudicating the process, for 47 games in round one of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup and six games in the NZ Women’s Knockout Cup. Round one will be contested on the weekend of 13 - 14 May with the fixture details confirmed by the Federations next week.

There are plenty of exciting match-ups in the Northern Region which includes teams from the Northern, Auckland and WaiBOP Football Federations.

Waitemata, a NRFL Division One side, will square off with AFF / NFF conference team Glen Eden in a West Auckland derby.

Kiwi True Blues, a Sunday league side who defeated Central Brown 4-0 in the Preliminary Round, will have their work cut out when they face NRFL Division One team Oratia in Round One.

Ranui Swanson, a NRFL Division Two team, will be favourites against another Sunday league side Auckland Wanderers who booked their place in round one after a 3-1 win over Te Awamutu AFC.

Royal NZ Navy, who are currently in NFF Division Four, will look for an upset when they host Unimount Bohemian Celtic who are currently leading the Conference.

Taupo will be favourites when they host South Auckland Rangers. Taupo are second in the WaiBOP Premier League, while Rangers are seventh in the AFF/NFF conference.

NRFL Division One side Hibiscus Coast will look to exert their dominance over Papakura (Division Two) as will Tauranga City over Waiheke in a similar match-up.

All things considered, the best game from the Northern Region shapes as the contest between North Shore and Metro which is a battle of two NRFL Division One teams.

Further south there are some great battles in store in the Central / Capital region.

One of the matches of the round will be Wanganui Athletic hosting New Plymouth Rangers with the two teams currently sitting third and second respectively in the Central Federation League.

Wainuiomata will look to upset Western Suburbs at home. Wainuiomata, who are currently sixth in Capital Division One, will have to be at their best to get past Suburbs, who are currently third in the Central League.

In Mainland, the local derby between FC Nelson and Nelson Suburbs should be a standout.

Further south, Nomads United, who are sixth in the Mainland Premier League will look to put away Christchurch United who are currently second in Canterbury Championship.

There are plenty of great games in Football South. The contest between Grants Braes and Caversham should be a good one. Caversham will be favourites and are second in the Football South Premier League, while Braes are third in Division One.

Birkenhead United are the defending champions of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup after they defeated Waitakere City in extra-time in 2016 to claim their first title.

Meanwhile in the NZ Women’s Knockout Cup there are six fixtures to look forward to on the same weekend.

With all of the big teams like defending champions Forrest Hill Milford United and finalists Glenfield Rovers coming in at round two, round one sees an opportunities for some lower-profile clubs to make an impression.

There are two games in the Capital / Central region with Brooklyn Northern United hosting Petone and Kapiti Coast United taking on Victoria University of Wellington AFC at home.

In Mainland, Universities AFC host FC Twenty 11, Halswell United AFC and Parklands United square off and Waimak United are in for a good match against Coastal Spirit FC.

In Football South, Roslyn Wakari AFC will host Green Island AFC.

Forrest Hill Milford United are the defending champions of the NZ Women’s Knockout Cup after they defeated crosstown rivals Glenfield Rovers in a penalty shootout last season to claim their first title.

ISPS Handa Chatham Cup Round 1 Fixtures to be contested 13 - 14 May (home team first, fixtures details TBC by Federations)

Northern Region

Oratia United v Kiwi True Blues FC

Hibiscus Coast v Papakura City FC

North Shore United v Metro FC

Ranui Swanson v Auckland Wanderers

Manukau City AFC v Kerikeri FC

Royal NZ Navy AFC v Unimount Bohemian Celtic

Norwest United v Beachlands Maraetai AFC

Warkworth AFC v Albany United

Waitemata FC v Glen Eden Rangers

Franklin United v West Hamilton United FC

Lynn Avon United v Te Atatu AFC

Papatoetoe AFC v Claudelands Rovers

Ellerslie AFC v Melville United

Bucklands Beach AFC v Ngongotaha

Mangere United Soccer Club v Takapuna

Taupo AFC v South Auckland Rangers

Tauranga City United AFC v Waiheke United AFC

Waikato Unicol AFC v Mt Albert Ponsonby AFC

Cambridge FC v Western Springs AFC

Matamata Swifts AFC v Onehunga Mangere United

Central / Capital Region

Napier City Rovers v Havelock North Wanderers

Red Sox Manawatu v Napier Marist FC

Wanganui Athletic FC v New Plymouth Rangers AFC

Brooklyn Northern United v North Wellington AFC

Upper Hutt City v Kapiti Coast United

Island Bay United AFC v Waterside Karori

Victoria University of Wellington AFC v Stop Out Sports Club

Petone v Lower Hutt City AFC

Naenae v Seatoun AFC

Wainuiomata AFC v Western Suburbs FC

Stokes Valley v Tawa AFC

Mainland Football

FC Nelson v Nelson Suburbs

Central Pirates v Richmond Athletic AFC

Waimak United v Universities

Ferrymead Bays v Selwyn United FC

Cashmere Technical FC v Western AFC

Nomads United AFC v Christchurch United FC

FC Twenty 11 v Coastal Spirit

Parklands United v Halswell United AFC

Football South

Grant Braes AFC v Caversham AFC

West End AFC v Queens Park AFC

Gore Wanderers AFC v Otago University Association FC

Green Island AFC v Waihopai AFC

Roslyn Waikari AFC v Thistle AFC (Invercargill)

Queenstown Rovers v Mornington AFC

Dunedin Technical AFC v Melchester Rovers FC

Northern AFC v Old Boys AFC

BYES:

Northern: Glenfield Rovers, Forrest Hill Milford United AFC, Birkenhead United, Waitakere City, East Coast Bays AFC, Onehunga Sports, Central United, Manurewa AFC, Bay Olympic, Eastern Suburbs AFC, Three Kings United, Hamilton Wanderers.

Central: Palmerston North Marist.

Capital: Wellington Olympic AFC, Wairarapa United, Wellington United AFC, Miramar Rangers

NZ Women’s Knockout Cup Round 1 Fixtures to be contested 13 - 14 May (home team first, fixtures details TBC by Federations)

Central / Capital

Brooklyn Northern United v Petone

Kapiti Coast United v Victoria University of Wellington AFC

Mainland

Universities AFC v FC TWENTY 11

Halswell United AFC v Parklands United

Waimak United v Coastal Spirit FC

Football South

Roslyn Wakari AFC v Green Island AFC

BYES: Forrest Hill Milford United AFC, Glenfield Rovers AFC, Hibiscus Coast AFC, Norwest Utd, Ellerslie AFC, Central Utd, Eastern Suburbs AFC, Fencibles United AFC, Metro FC, Papakura City FC, Three Kings United, Western Springs AFC, Claudelands Rovers, Hamilton Wanders FC, Otumoetai FC, Rotorua United.

Central/Capital Palmerston North Marist, Wellington United AFC, Upper Hutt City, Seatoun AFC, Wairarapa United, Stop Out Sports Cub.

Mainland: Cashmere Technical FC

Football South: Otago University, Dunedin Technical AFC, Queenstown Rovers.