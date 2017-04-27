ISPS Handa Chatham Cup and NZ Women’s Knockout Cup fixtures confirmed

|
The draw for round one of the 90th ISPS Handa Chatham Cup and NZ Women’s Knockout Cup have been completed with a number of quality fixtures in store.
The draw was completed by New Zealand Football today (Thursday 27 April), with Northern Football Federation Competitions Officer Aidan Wong adjudicating the process, for 47 games in round one of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup and six games in the NZ Women’s Knockout Cup. Round one will be contested on the weekend of 13 - 14 May with the fixture details confirmed by the Federations next week.
There are plenty of exciting match-ups in the Northern Region which includes teams from the Northern, Auckland and WaiBOP Football Federations.
Waitemata, a NRFL Division One side, will square off with AFF / NFF conference team Glen Eden in a West Auckland derby.
Kiwi True Blues, a Sunday league side who defeated Central Brown 4-0 in the Preliminary Round, will have their work cut out when they face NRFL Division One team Oratia in Round One.
Ranui Swanson, a NRFL Division Two team, will be favourites against another Sunday league side Auckland Wanderers who booked their place in round one after a 3-1 win over Te Awamutu AFC.
Royal NZ Navy, who are currently in NFF Division Four, will look for an upset when they host Unimount Bohemian Celtic who are currently leading the Conference.
Taupo will be favourites when they host South Auckland Rangers. Taupo are second in the WaiBOP Premier League, while Rangers are seventh in the AFF/NFF conference.
NRFL Division One side Hibiscus Coast will look to exert their dominance over Papakura (Division Two) as will Tauranga City over Waiheke in a similar match-up.
All things considered, the best game from the Northern Region shapes as the contest between North Shore and Metro which is a battle of two NRFL Division One teams.
Further south there are some great battles in store in the Central / Capital region.
One of the matches of the round will be Wanganui Athletic hosting New Plymouth Rangers with the two teams currently sitting third and second respectively in the Central Federation League.
Wainuiomata will look to upset Western Suburbs at home. Wainuiomata, who are currently sixth in Capital Division One, will have to be at their best to get past Suburbs, who are currently third in the Central League.
In Mainland, the local derby between FC Nelson and Nelson Suburbs should be a standout.
Further south, Nomads United, who are sixth in the Mainland Premier League will look to put away Christchurch United who are currently second in Canterbury Championship.
There are plenty of great games in Football South. The contest between Grants Braes and Caversham should be a good one. Caversham will be favourites and are second in the Football South Premier League, while Braes are third in Division One.
Birkenhead United are the defending champions of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup after they defeated Waitakere City in extra-time in 2016 to claim their first title.
Meanwhile in the NZ Women’s Knockout Cup there are six fixtures to look forward to on the same weekend.
With all of the big teams like defending champions Forrest Hill Milford United and finalists Glenfield Rovers coming in at round two, round one sees an opportunities for some lower-profile clubs to make an impression.
There are two games in the Capital / Central region with Brooklyn Northern United hosting Petone and Kapiti Coast United taking on Victoria University of Wellington AFC at home.
In Mainland, Universities AFC host FC Twenty 11, Halswell United AFC and Parklands United square off and Waimak United are in for a good match against Coastal Spirit FC.
In Football South, Roslyn Wakari AFC will host Green Island AFC.
Forrest Hill Milford United are the defending champions of the NZ Women’s Knockout Cup after they defeated crosstown rivals Glenfield Rovers in a penalty shootout last season to claim their first title.
ISPS Handa Chatham Cup Round 1 Fixtures to be contested 13 - 14 May (home team first, fixtures details TBC by Federations)
Northern Region
Oratia United v Kiwi True Blues FC
Hibiscus Coast v Papakura City FC
North Shore United v Metro FC
Ranui Swanson v Auckland Wanderers
Manukau City AFC v Kerikeri FC
Royal NZ Navy AFC v Unimount Bohemian Celtic
Norwest United v Beachlands Maraetai AFC
Warkworth AFC v Albany United
Waitemata FC v Glen Eden Rangers
Franklin United v West Hamilton United FC
Lynn Avon United v Te Atatu AFC
Papatoetoe AFC v Claudelands Rovers
Ellerslie AFC v Melville United
Bucklands Beach AFC v Ngongotaha
Mangere United Soccer Club v Takapuna
Taupo AFC v South Auckland Rangers
Tauranga City United AFC v Waiheke United AFC
Waikato Unicol AFC v Mt Albert Ponsonby AFC
Cambridge FC v Western Springs AFC
Matamata Swifts AFC v Onehunga Mangere United
Central / Capital Region
Napier City Rovers v Havelock North Wanderers
Red Sox Manawatu v Napier Marist FC
Wanganui Athletic FC v New Plymouth Rangers AFC
Brooklyn Northern United v North Wellington AFC
Upper Hutt City v Kapiti Coast United
Island Bay United AFC v Waterside Karori
Victoria University of Wellington AFC v Stop Out Sports Club
Petone v Lower Hutt City AFC
Naenae v Seatoun AFC
Wainuiomata AFC v Western Suburbs FC
Stokes Valley v Tawa AFC
Mainland Football
FC Nelson v Nelson Suburbs
Central Pirates v Richmond Athletic AFC
Waimak United v Universities
Ferrymead Bays v Selwyn United FC
Cashmere Technical FC v Western AFC
Nomads United AFC v Christchurch United FC
FC Twenty 11 v Coastal Spirit
Parklands United v Halswell United AFC
Football South
Grant Braes AFC v Caversham AFC
West End AFC v Queens Park AFC
Gore Wanderers AFC v Otago University Association FC
Green Island AFC v Waihopai AFC
Roslyn Waikari AFC v Thistle AFC (Invercargill)
Queenstown Rovers v Mornington AFC
Dunedin Technical AFC v Melchester Rovers FC
Northern AFC v Old Boys AFC
BYES:
Northern: Glenfield Rovers, Forrest Hill Milford United AFC, Birkenhead United, Waitakere City, East Coast Bays AFC, Onehunga Sports, Central United, Manurewa AFC, Bay Olympic, Eastern Suburbs AFC, Three Kings United, Hamilton Wanderers.
Central: Palmerston North Marist.
Capital: Wellington Olympic AFC, Wairarapa United, Wellington United AFC, Miramar Rangers
NZ Women’s Knockout Cup Round 1 Fixtures to be contested 13 - 14 May (home team first, fixtures details TBC by Federations)
Central / Capital
Brooklyn Northern United v Petone
Kapiti Coast United v Victoria University of Wellington AFC
Mainland
Universities AFC v FC TWENTY 11
Halswell United AFC v Parklands United
Waimak United v Coastal Spirit FC
Football South
Roslyn Wakari AFC v Green Island AFC
BYES: Forrest Hill Milford United AFC, Glenfield Rovers AFC, Hibiscus Coast AFC, Norwest Utd, Ellerslie AFC, Central Utd, Eastern Suburbs AFC, Fencibles United AFC, Metro FC, Papakura City FC, Three Kings United, Western Springs AFC, Claudelands Rovers, Hamilton Wanders FC, Otumoetai FC, Rotorua United.
Central/Capital Palmerston North Marist, Wellington United AFC, Upper Hutt City, Seatoun AFC, Wairarapa United, Stop Out Sports Cub.
Mainland: Cashmere Technical FC
Football South: Otago University, Dunedin Technical AFC, Queenstown Rovers.
