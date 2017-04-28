Netball South appoints new Community Manager

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 15:30

Lauren Jarvie knows the positive impact netball can have and is passionate about the future of the sport in the south.

As the new Community Netball Manager at Netball South, Jarvie will play a key role in the delivery and growth of the code throughout the southern region.

"After working in sport and recreation for many years, the chance to combine my number one sporting passion with a work opportunity is just amazing," she said.

"If I had to create the perfect job for me, this would be it. I’m so excited."

Jarvie’s netball involvement spans over three decades. After taking up the game as a youngster in North Otago, she progressed through the representative age group ranks in Otago and has continued to play and coach as an adult.

"The friendships, comradery and positive impact it has on your life is what makes it so amazing for me. It’s not just a sport," she said.

With her eldest daughter Daisy, 10, now embarking on her own netball journey, it has provided another perspective for Jarvie who believes the potential to grow the sport is vast.

"There’s just so many opportunities. I’m really keen to explore the longer life cycle of netball and ensure people can be engaged all the way through from childhood to their senior years," she said.

Jarvie’s extensive professional experience includes consultancy in project planning and implementation, particularly in the areas of sport and recreation and community development. She spent four years as the Community Recreation Advisor for the Dunedin City Council focusing on improving access to, and participation in, recreation, including the development of a Physical Activity Strategy for the city.

She was eager to work alongside centres throughout the southern zone and work collectively to ensure netball continues to thrive.

"We all have a common philosophy in Otago and Southland and get in and work together. We’re really unique in that we support each other," she said.

"Those involved with netball at all levels are incredibly passionate and it’s so cool to see people invest so much energy into it.

"I think there’s always an opportunity for organisations to capture how well they are doing … it’s not just a case of ‘what have we got’ but ‘how can we maximise it and make it better?’."

Netball South chief executive Lana Winders said she was delighted Jarvie was joining the team.

"Grassroots netball and the centres that run it are the heart of our game and Lauren's expertise and experience will be fantastic support for it," she said.