BNZ Crusaders injury update: Kieran Read

Sunday, 30 April, 2017 - 10:15

Kieran Read has had surgery on a fracture at the base of his right thumb. He will travel with the BNZ Crusaders team to Johannesburg tomorrow before returning to New Zealand.

Read’s anticipated return to play will not be know until post-surgery assessments are done, however surgery of this sort would generally require approximately 6 weeks of recovery.

Quinten Strange will travel to South Africa to replace Read in the squad.