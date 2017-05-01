Fiordland and Te Anau to host GODZone Chapter 7

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 07:59

The stunning natural features of New Zealand’s World Heritage Fiordland will be on show next year as the location for the world’s largest adventure race, GODZone.

It has been announced today that GODZone Chapter 7 will be held in the spectacular Fiordland and Southland region with the lakeside resort Te Anau the host town.

GODZone Race Director Warren Bates says Fiordland is known as one of the Southern Hemispheres greatest wilderness regions underpinning what the event is all about.

" GODZone is dedicated to delivering an unrivalled outdoor expedition. The event and host location will come together in harmony to create an adventure like no other and an unforgettable experience. This majestic Fiordland and Southland region, with its unique location, diversity of landscape, flora, fauna and abundant wilderness will leave an indelible mark on those who take part."

" We passionately believe that the competitors journey during every Chapter of GODZone should reflect the true nature of the environments they are passing through. Fiordland is a vast, untamed and unmatched adventure paradise and we want to showcase that to the full and give teams the ultimate expedition race experience. With this in mind we are creating a stand out course of epic proportions with the event being held over 10 days rather than the usual 7 from the 1st - 10th March 2018. This will be a one off, uniquely wild and exhilarating race."

Fiordland was recognised globally in 1990 and given World Heritage Status for its natural features, exceptional beauty and role in demonstrating the earth’s evolutionary history. It is home to iconic Mitre Peak, the incredible fiords of Milford Sound and Doubtful Sound, the beautiful lakeside towns of Te Anau and Manapouri and the Kepler, Milford and Routeburn Tracks. The region is known as the walking capitol of the world.

Destination Fiordland and the Southland District Council are the official host partners of GODZone Chapter 7. Bates says the support is critical to the event’s success.

" Southland District Mayor Gary Tong and Southland District Councilor Ebel Kremer have been instrumental in bringing the event to the region and together with Destination Fiordland they are offering a once in a lifetime opportunity for adventure teams to experience."

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong is thrilled that GODZone is coming to Southland.

"This is huge for our district as the event will bring people and publicity to Southland, which is always good. Our residents are rightly so proud of Southland, our beautiful scenery and our welcoming people and so those visiting as part of GODZone will be blown away by all that we offer," says Mayor Tong.

Southland District Councilor Ebel Kremer of Te Anau says a lot of work had been carried out behind the scenes to win GODZone that will bring benefits to the province.

"The wide open spaces, our farms, forests and attractions including the little towns with all their history will provide competitors and visitors a real chance to

explore, "says Kremer.

Destination Fiordland Tourism Manager Philippa Murrell says Fiordland offers the last great wilderness with areas still untouched by humans to this day.

" Our stunning scenery and challenging environments will be attractive to GODZone competitors as will competing in a World Heritage area famous for its soaring mountain peaks, lush dense native forest and dramatic fiords. The Fiordland National Park covers 1.2m hectares and will be an amazing backdrop for this challenging course."

"GODZone is an international event that attracts worldwide attention and will help to put Fiordland in front of an expansive audience. The race is a fantastic fit for the region providing a true wilderness challenge for the racers. I am sure our local teams will be excited to challenge themselves in their own backyard as well as other teams, followers and support crews."

World champion adventure racer Nathan Fa’avae agrees and says Chapter 7 will go down in the history books of adventure racing.

"If there is one place on earth reserved for adventure racing I believe that place is Fiordland. It is the frontier, a bastion of wilderness, 100% unadulterated adventure and is intensely majestically scenic. It’s a place where the true adventurers play, and others are humbled. Every year since GODZone was announced I have hoped with earnest it’d be in Fiordland, so 2018 is going to deliver what will be the mother of all GODZone's."

Copyright free video of GODZone and Fiordland for broadcast available here: https://vimeo.com/214730242

For more information on GODZone; http://www.facebook.com/godzoneadventure

or http://godzoneadventure.com/

