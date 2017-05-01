Build Up for 2017 Audi quattro Winter Games NZ Escalating

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 09:45

The Audi Quattro Winter Games NZ momentum is escalating evidenced by our recent partners’ workshop in Queenstown and Chamber of Commerce led business functions in both Queenstown and Wanaka.

For the first time in the short ten-year history of the Games we have all our partners totally engaged in leveraging their investment and looking to enhance the on and off mountain experience for competitors, spectators and the followers at home.

All the partners are agreed that the key objectives are to ensure that the ski fields are alive with music, entertainment, activations and quality sports competitions while also guaranteeing people not attending the Games get a share of the action through a combined social media approach.

We have had excellent feedback from partners about the importance of the workshop which is most encouraging.

Our title sponsor Audi New Zealand’s Head of Marketing Robert Barlow says -

"The sponsor’s day was a very valuable opportunity for Audi to present and discuss its planning for the Audi quattro Winter Games NZ to all of the event key stakeholders and partners. It was extremely important and very helpful in ensuring that all of the partners are working together to deliver the best possible event and business outcomes."

And according to Mediaworks GM Rik Van Dijk -

"The Winter Games sponsors’ workshops are invaluable. Everyone is so open to working together and the integration opportunities that exist among this great group of partners are immense. I'm certain the return on investment for all concerned will be so much greater than the sum of the individual parts."

We are delighted to welcome North Face as a new partner this year who will stage the North Face Frontier Big Mountain competition at The Remarkables for the first time as part of the Games programme.

Marketing Manager Steve Winnacott says the joining together of The North Face Frontier and Winter Games NZ forms a partnership between two very unique New Zealand winter sports events for the benefit of the sport, athletes and the industry as a whole.

"The North Face has been committed to the development of winter sports events and athletes in New Zealand for some years now and we’re excited to be able to continue this support in a way that is larger and more significant than ever. We are particularly excited about bringing the heart-stopping action of big mountain skiing and snowboarding to a new audience in the process showcasing some of New Zealand’s best freeskiing talent not only to a wider domestic audience but also the international community."

The Business after 6 Wanaka and Business after 5 Queenstown sessions put the Games on centre stage attracting in excess of 250 Queenstown and Wanaka business people keen to learn about the event and how they can be part of it. The strong turnout underlines the appeal the Games has across the board in the Southern Lakes, reinforcing its role as one of the region’s major sporting fixtures.

Winter Games NZ Corporate Services Manager Jane Todd and Craig Douglas of Skyline at Biz after 5

The Winter Games NZ is committed to the communities it works in and spends more than $2m in the local economy in a Games year. We have a policy of approaching local businesses first wherever possible and employ over 40 local people to deliver the event.

New staff appointments provide X- Factor

The Games have made several new staff appointments in key positions and we are delighted with the high calibre of people we continue to attract to our team.

Freeski and Snowboard Manager

The current executive director of the Association of Freeskiing Professionals, Eric Zerrenner, comes to his new role as 2017 Winter Games NZ Freeski and Snowboard Manager with a big pedigree.

As sports management director for large international events such as the prestigious X-Games, Dew Tour and Nitro World Games his world-class expertise includes pre-event planning, project management, competition management, live event execution and television production.

He’s looking forward to being part of the Winter Games management team and above all enjoys being in "event mode".

"The long hours, the crazy schedule, overcoming challenges - the feeling you get at the end when you can bask in the satisfaction that you’ve over delivered on expectations."

Media Manager

Get set to see more of the Audi quattro Winter Games NZ that ever before with former One News sport reporter George Berry now heading up the media team. Along with 30 hours of free to air TV on TVNZ’s Duke Channel this year George’s international media experience has made for a welcome addition to the wider team.

George Berry at the 2012 Olympics with Rebecca Scown (left) and Juliette Drysdale

"It’s been great to utilise all those contacts I made while living and working in Europe in terms of distributing media. While the media landscape is constantly changing I also think that’s what makes it so exciting. I just can’t wait to showcase the Games to the world."

Social Channels Manager

New Social Channels Manager Victoria Beattie’s enthusiasm for the Games is an exciting and infectious bug to have.

"The Winter Games is just so exciting, the potential this year especially is immense and I’m so stoked to be a part of it."

A former international Slopestyle and Big Mountain freeride competitor, coach and judge Victoria’s media and on mountain knowledge, as the former Social Media Manager for Mons Royale merino and current Assistant Editor of NZ Skier magazine, makes her an ideal addition to the Winter Games media team.

Sports Manager

Anna McConville is no stranger to the Winter Games having worked in a variety of roles with the event since 2011. She takes over the all-important role of Sports Manager this year from Iona Bentley who is on maternity leave.

Hailing originally from Glasgow Anna is highly respected in the event industry and has been an integral part of events such as the Festival of Colour, Challenge Wanaka and Warbirds over Wanaka and New Zealand Special Olympics.

Anna is passionate about the Games working on the media team in 2011, as cross country manager in 2013 and as Cardrona venue manager in 2015.

"I love working with the team behind the Games and feel like I have come into a family."

2017 Audi quattro Winter Games NZ Schedule

Stunning scenery, the world’s best talent and Kiwi hospitality is set to be presented to a global audience with the 2017 Audi quattro Winter Games NZ revealing its most diverse event yet and all free to view both on mountain and on ice and as well as on TVNZ’s Duke Channel.

The fifth edition of the 16-day winter sport showcase will not only feature all five of the Southern Lakes ski resorts for the first time ever but also historic ice hockey international test matches between Australia and New Zealand at the Queenstown Ice Arena.

It’s feels like a bit of a champagne moment. Being able to highlight the abundance of New Zealand’s winter sports talent and also introduce the world to our amazing venues, this is exactly why we created the Winter Games NZ.

After the unique flood-lit dual slalom which launches the Games on August 25 at Coronet Peak, attention will swing to one of the four World Cup events at Cardrona as well as mixed doubles curling at the Maniototo International Curling Rink in Naseby. The Remarkables features the new Games event, the North Face Frontier, while Treble Cone also joins the host venue family with a Para- snowboard Banked Slalom World Cup.

The high profile American men’s team have already indicated their intentions to compete in the cross-country events at the Snow Farm, which gives us real confidence that spectators will get the best chance to get up close to the top talent in the world too. People often talk about events that are so called ‘not to be missed’ but I can hand on heart say this year’s Games will reward anyone and everyone who comes to watch. The fact we have such a commitment from TVNZ this year to broadcast the Games free is a massive result for everyone’s effort.