Kiwi tennis players readying for French Open

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 10:47

New Zealand tennis players are in all corners of the world this week as they build up for the French Open in just a few weeks or chase ranking points.

Michael Venus and American Ryan Harrison are in the doubles draw at the ATP tournament in Estoril, Portugal, however they play the top seeds Sam Groth (Australia) and Swede Robert Lindstedt in the first round.

Also in Estoril is fellow Kiwi Davis Cup team member Marcus Daniell with Marcelo Demoliner (Brazil). They are the third seeds and are set to play the Indian team of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan first up.

In the Istanbul ATP event Artem Sitak and American Nicholas Monroe are the top seeds in the draw and take on Australian Matt Reid and Swede Johan Brunstrom in the first round.

Queenstown’s Ben Mclachlan is up to 150 in the world in ATP doubles rankings and is in the main draw of the US$50,000 Challenger at Gimcheon in Korea. He is seeded third with Australian Steven de Waard.

Meanwhile Rubin Statham has been in qualifying at the US$75,000 Challenger at Svannah in Florida however he was beaten on the final round of qualifying and will have to rely on a lucky loser spot to make the main draw.

Kiwi women’s tennis pro Joanna Carswell is playing in US$15,000 tournament in Antalya in Turkey.