NZ U-20s assemble in Auckland

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 17:08

An expanded New Zealand U-20 squad has assembled in Auckland for a training camp ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup squad being named next week.

The 30-man squad includes five All Whites internationals in Clayton Lewis, Henry Cameron, Dane Ingham, Moses Dyer and Logan Rogerson as head coach Darren Bazeley looks to settle on his 21-man squad for the Korea Republic.

Bazeley, who famously guided his team to the final 16 when New Zealand hosted the event in 2015, said this week’s training camp is important to their preparation for the tournament from 20 May to 11 June.

The Kiwis have been drawn in Group E of the 24-team tournament and will face powerhouse France, Honduras and Vietnam as they bid to follow in the footsteps of the 2015 team.

"This is a hugely important week for our team," said Bazeley.

"Our players are scattered all around the world so this training camp will enable us to see where our players are at physically and help us decide our final squad for Korea. The players know they have a huge opportunity in front of them and I am sure it is going to be a very tough squad to select."

The New Zealand U-20s will train every day this week at QBE Stadium in Auckland and play two games on Tuesday and Wednesday night against Birkenhead United and Forrest Hill Milford respectively.

New Zealand and Vanuatu earned their spots at the FIFA U-20 World Cup after finishing champions and runners-up respectively at the OFC qualifying event in Vanuatu last September. New Zealand saved their best performance for last when they defeated the hosts 5-0 in the final.

Bazeley expects high standards from his group this week as they press for inclusion in the FIFA World Cup squad.

"The guys can remember how special it was two years ago making the knockout rounds of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on home soil and they all want to emulate and try to surpass the 2015 squad performances," he said.

"We haven’t been able to get a large group together since January, due to so many players now being based offshore, so this is a good chance to get everyone together and back on the same page with how we want to play and then settle on the squad. The depth in this group will help us achieve our aim which is to win games at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Korea."

New Zealand open their tournament against Vietnam on Monday 22 May and then face Honduras three days later with both matches at the Cheonan Sports Complex in Cheonan.

They complete their pool matches in Group E against France at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon on 28 May.

New Zealand Football will name the NZ squad for the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Monday 8 May.

New Zealand Greater Training Squad for the FIFA U-20 World Cup (Country/ City, Club, Academy)

Goalkeepers

Michael Woud, England, Sunderland FC

Cameron Brown, Auckland, Waitemata

Conor Tracey, Auckland , Three Kings

Joshua Dykstra, Auckland, Forest Hill

Defenders

Hunter Ashworth, USA, University of San Fransisco

Daniel Hayden McHenery, Australia, Brisbane, Western Pride

Luke Johnson, Wellington, Wellington United, Phoenix

Reese Cox, Auckland, Western Springs

Sean Liddicoat, Canterbury, Coastal Spirit

Liam Wood, Wellington, Wellington United, Phoenix

Dylan Wood, USA, State University of Denver

Liam Williams, Hamilton, Hamilton

Dane Ingham, Australia, Brisbane, Brisbane Roar Youth

Jack-Henry Sinclair, Wellington, Wellington United, Phoenix

James McGarry, Wellington, Wellington United Phoenix

Dalton Wilkins, Wellington, Western Suburbs, Ole Academy

Midfielders

Moses Dyer, Melbourne, Northcote City

Joe Bell, USA, University of Virginia

Clayton Lewis, Auckland, Onehunga Sports, Auckland City

Connor Probert, USA, University of Kentucky

Sarpreet Singh, Wellington, Wellington United, Phoenix

Callum McCowatt, Wellington, Western Suburbs, Ole Academy

Owen Parker-Price, Wellington, Western Suburbs, Ole Academy

Dylan Burns, Auckland, Glenfield Rovers

Jake Porter, Auckland, Onehunga Sports

Forwards:

Noah Billingsley , USA, US Santa Barbara

Myer Bevan, England, Nike Academy

Henry Cameron, England, Blackpool FC

Logan Rogerson, Wellington, Wellington United, Phoenix

Lucas Imrie, USA, Loyola University Chicago

New Zealand fixtures at the FIFA U-20 World Cup

- Vietnam 22 May 8pm (11pm NZ time) Cheonan Sports Complex, Cheonan

- Honduras 25 May 8pm (11pm NZ time) Cheonan Sports Complex, Cheonan

- France 28 May 3pm (6pm NZ time) Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejeon