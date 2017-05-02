Work begins on Te Hiku Sports Hub

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 11:11

Work on Kaitaia’s new multi-purpose sports hub at Moerua Park was officially launched on Saturday with a ceremony attended by community leaders and the public.

The event marked the beginning of construction for phase one of Te Hiku Sports Hub, a state-of-the-art, all-season sports facility that will dramatically boost recreation options for an estimated 20,000 people in the region.

The project has enjoyed huge community support and is backed by Northland Regional Council, Sport Northland, health practitioners, Iwi, schools, police, social welfare agencies and organisations, sports codes and clubs.

The Far North District Council is also a key backer having set aside $2.56 million in its Long Term Plan 2015-25 for design, planning and physical works on the project.

Mayor John Carter said council is well aware of the role sports has in creating community bonds and improving the physical and mental health of people of all ages in the district.

"Council has long been a key supporter in sports hubs in Kerikeri and Kaikohe, and we are keen to see another hub established Kaitaia. Te Hiku Sports Hub will be a facility that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy and benefit from. I want to commend the Te Hiku Sports Hub Society and all those who have worked so hard to get the project to this stage."

Chairman of Te Hiku Sports Hub Society David Senior said it was hugely exciting to finally move from discussions, planning and fundraising to begin construction of the sports hub.

"Big community projects like this involve a lot of preparation, so it feels like a major achievement to finally start physical construction."

He acknowledged there is still a lot of work to do before the project is completed, but is confident the community will continue to show strong support for a facility that all Far North residents can be proud of.

Phase one work beginning this week will see drainage work in preparation for the construction of multi-sport fields that will accommodate rugby, cricket, soccer, rugby league, athletics, softball and archery. New roading will improve safety and access to the 10-hectare site, while a network of footpaths will create a 2km fitness circuit connecting Te Hiku Sports Hub with Te Ahu, Kaitaia’s cultural centre 700m north of Moerua Park.

Phase two works will see a $262,000 upgrade to netball courts and also construction of an aquatic centre featuring a 25m lane pool, learn-to-swim pool, hydrotherapy pool, meeting rooms, gym and changing rooms. At least two-thirds of the funding for phase two, or about $5.5m, will be raised by the community, while the remainder will come from a targeted rate.

Mr Senior said applications to major funders are now underway. "This is a very time-consuming process, but the results for the community will make it worthwhile."