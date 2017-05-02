Taranaki talent sign with Gallagher Chiefs till 2019

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 15:16

The abrasive and skillful loose-forward duo of Mitchell Brown and Lachlan Boshier are the latest additions to the 2018 Gallagher Chiefs squad. The Taranaki pair joined the Gallagher Chiefs as replacement players in 2016, impressing immensely in their maiden Investec Super Rugby seasons to earn full contracts for 2017. Brown and Boshier have signed for two years.

Twenty-three year old Mitchell Brown is known for his uncompromising and assertive style of play. At 1.94m and 110kg, his size coupled with his impressive skillset offers versatility with Brown adept at lock, flanker and number 8. He made his debut in jersey 6 for the Gallagher Chiefs against Wales in June 2016. His Investec Super Rugby debut followed soon after against the Crusaders in Suva, Fiji. To date he has played 9 games for the Gallagher Chiefs and is Chief #278.

Born and raised in Taranaki, Brown attended New Plymouth Boys High School and played two years for the School’s 1st XV in 2010 and 2011. He earned his first cap for the Port Taranaki Bulls in their Ranfurly Shield defence against King Country in 2012. Mitchell Brown has played 27 first class games over five seasons with the amber and blacks.

Lachlan Boshier made his Gallagher Chiefs debut against the Sharks in April 2016. The instinctive forward quickly established himself as an excellent continuity openside flanker. At 1.93m and 106kg, Boshier is proving a handful for opposition teams due to his accuracy and work ethic. The 22-year-old builder is Chief #276 and has played 13 Investec Super Rugby games to date.

Boshier is also a product of New Plymouth Boys High School. He played for the School’s 1st XV from 2010-2012, a team he also captained. The former New Zealand Under 20s representative made his Mitre 10 Cup debut for the Port Taranaki Bulls in 2014.

For the video announcement please click here: https://youtu.be/IdaLlAPp9IE