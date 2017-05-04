NZRL Kiwis side named to face Australia on May 05

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 06:45

Kiwis Coach David Kidwell has named a formidable side to take on Australia in Friday’s ANZAC Test Match in Canberra.

The much talked about all New Zealand Warriors spine of Isaac Luke, Shaun Johnson, Kieran Foran and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will get the support of a go forward forward-pack lead by Captain Jesse Bromwich, Russell Packer, Kevin Proctor, Simon Mannering and Jason Tuamalolo.

Senior Kiwi Adam will start on the bench alongside Martin Taupau, Kenny Bromwich and Kodi Nikorima.

Elijah Taylor has been named 18th man.

Team List

New Zealand V Australia

Gio Stadium

Friday 5th May 2017

Kiwi No. / Kersey No. / Name

#779 / 1 / Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

#794 / 2 / Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

#790 / 3 / Jordan Kahu

#776 / 4 / Dean Whare

#798 / 5 / Jordan Rapana

#757 / 6 / Kieran Foran

#774 / 7 / Shaun Johnson

#775 / 8 / Jesse Bromwich (Captain)

#749 / 9 / Issac Luke

#768 / 10 / Russell Packer

#771 / 11 / Kevin Proctor

#731 / 12 / Simon Mannering

#786 / 13 / Jason Taumalolo

#732 / 14 / Adam Blair

#785 / 15 / Martin Taupau

#796 / 16 / Kenny Bromwich

#793 / 17 / Kodi Nikorima

#770 / 18 / Elijah Taylor

#799 / 19 / David Fusitu’a

Head Coach: David Kidwell