World Rugby seeks applications for research funding

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 23:35

As part of its commitment to delivering evidence-based enhancements to player welfare and medical practices, World Rugby is calling for submissions for potential funded research projects for 2018.

Interested parties should submit an initial concept document that will be assessed by the members of the World Rugby Scientific Committee. This initial concept stage will be followed by a more in-depth, project plan assessment and, if applicable, an ethics approval process.

Invitation to submit a full project plan does not guarantee a successful funding application. World Rugby reserves the right to fund a study in its entirety or only part thereof. The closing date for submission of initial concept documents is 2 June.

World Rugby Head of Technical Services Mark Harrington said: "Our number-one priority continues to be player welfare and every decision that we make in this critical area is evidence-based, backed up with research and consensus-driven, expert advice.

"We are looking to universities and medical bodies to come forward with proposals of potential research projects in these priority areas. These bodies will play a large role in driving forward the player welfare agenda and ultimately informing areas of enhancement."

More information and how to apply for funding - http://playerwelfare.worldrugby.org/?subsection=72