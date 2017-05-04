Kiwi causes upset In ATP tournament

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 11:01

A good upset in the first round of the doubles draw at the ATP tournament in Estoril, Portugal for Kiwi Michael Venus and American Ryan Harrison.

They defeated top seeds Sam Groth (Australia) and Swede Robert Lindstedt in the first round 6-3 5-7 10-4 in one hour 23 minutes winning three of seven break points and serving more consistently throughout the match. The Kiwi and American will play Argentine Carolos Berlocq and Sergio Glados from Peru in the quarter-finals tonight.

Also in Estoril is fellow Kiwi Davis Cup team member Marcus Daniell with Marcelo Demoliner (Brazil) however they lost their first round match to the Indian team of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan 0-6 6-7 (4).

At the Istanbul ATP event top seeds Artem Sitak and American Nicholas Monroe scored a win over Australian Matt Reid and Swede Johan Brunstrom in the first round 6-2 6-7(3) 10-8. They now face Antonio Sancic (Croatia) and Adil Shamasdin (Canada) in the quarters.

At the US$50,000 Challenger at Gimcheon, South Korea Ben Mclachlan from Queenstown along with Australian partner Steven de Waard were beaten in the first round Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) and Temuraz Gabashavili (Russia) 6-7(1) 6-4 8-10.