MAGIC players supporting junior netball in the region

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 11:28

After a fantastic win over Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse on Super Sunday, the WBOP Magic have turned their attention to Round 7 of the ANZ Premiership where they will face the SKYCITY Mystics on Wednesday 10 May at Claudelands Arena.

So what better to when you have some downtime than to head back to where it all began and cheer on the Magic stars of tomorrow?

WBOP Magic players will be visiting Centres throughout the Waikato Bay of Plenty Netball Zone on Saturday 6 May to show their support and encouragement of Netball at the grassroots level. WBOP Magic players will be meeting young players, taking them through a quick on-court session and will be available for photos with young fans.

A schedule of times and locations is below: Player Netball Centre Time Centre Contact

Alex McLeod-Smith Hauraki 10 am -12 noon Dana Thompson - 0274871272

Amorangi Malesala/ Ariana Cable-Dixon KCE Taumarunui 10 am -12 noon Mannix Houpapa - 027 238 9286

Casey Kopua Matamata 9:30 - 11 amRoz Larsen - 027 296 0810

Grace Rasmussen Te Aroha 9:30 - 11 am Kristy McGiven - 021 110 3130

Kelly JuryMercury Bay11am - 1 pm Paula Harvey - 021 207 7406

Sydney Fraser Harbourside 11am - 1 pm Nicola Compton - 021 405 664

Samantha Sinclair Taupo 10 am -12 noon Angela Montgomery - 027 438 8659

Monica Falkner Opotiki 9 -11 am Treena Williams - 027 948 8998

Lenize Potgieter Hamilton10 am - 12 noon Dana Heta - 021 288 8541

While players will not be available for interviews during the sessions, Centre Contacts will be available for information on local programmes. Media are welcome to take vision and photographs at each Centre

It would be appreciated if Media Outlets interested in attending could RSVP to a member of the WBOP Magic Media Team by 12 noon, Friday 5 May (details below).