MAGIC players supporting junior netball in the region

After a fantastic win over Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse on Super Sunday, the WBOP Magic have turned their attention to Round 7 of the ANZ Premiership where they will face the SKYCITY Mystics on Wednesday 10 May at Claudelands Arena.
So what better to when you have some downtime than to head back to where it all began and cheer on the Magic stars of tomorrow?
WBOP Magic players will be visiting Centres throughout the Waikato Bay of Plenty Netball Zone on Saturday 6 May to show their support and encouragement of Netball at the grassroots level. WBOP Magic players will be meeting young players, taking them through a quick on-court session and will be available for photos with young fans.
A schedule of times and locations is below: Player Netball Centre Time Centre Contact
Alex McLeod-Smith Hauraki 10 am -12 noon Dana Thompson - 0274871272
Amorangi Malesala/ Ariana Cable-Dixon KCE Taumarunui 10 am -12 noon Mannix Houpapa - 027 238 9286
Casey Kopua Matamata 9:30 - 11 amRoz Larsen - 027 296 0810
Grace Rasmussen Te Aroha 9:30 - 11 am Kristy McGiven - 021 110 3130
Kelly JuryMercury Bay11am - 1 pm Paula Harvey - 021 207 7406
Sydney Fraser Harbourside 11am - 1 pm Nicola Compton - 021 405 664
Samantha Sinclair Taupo 10 am -12 noon Angela Montgomery - 027 438 8659
Monica Falkner Opotiki 9 -11 am Treena Williams - 027 948 8998
Lenize Potgieter Hamilton10 am - 12 noon Dana Heta - 021 288 8541
While players will not be available for interviews during the sessions, Centre Contacts will be available for information on local programmes. Media are welcome to take vision and photographs at each Centre
It would be appreciated if Media Outlets interested in attending could RSVP to a member of the WBOP Magic Media Team by 12 noon, Friday 5 May (details below).
