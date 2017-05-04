Annual Report 2016 presented, new Board member and sports for NZOC

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 18:09

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has presented the Annual Report for 2016 at its annual General Assembly while New Zealand National Sporting Organisations have re-elected Mike Stanley as President for a final third term.

Annette Purvis now joins the New Zealand Olympic Committee board and four new sports have been accepted for membership.

Speaking to members in Auckland today, Stanley acknowledged the performance of the New Zealand Olympic Committee throughout 2016.

He also commended the athletes and support staff of the Rio 2016 Olympic Team and acknowledged the challenges faced by global and domestic sport.

"2016 was a milestone year and New Zealand’s athletes brought home more medals than any other team in our Olympic history," he said, referring to the four gold, nine silver and five bronze medals won at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

"They represented New Zealand with honour and pride both on and off the field and I thank the athletes for their determination and commitment."

"While Rio was a challenging environment, preparations and leadership were of a high quality. 95% of athletes and support staff and 100% of NSO and other stakeholders said the team was led and organised effectively."

"I thank Kereyn Smith and her team for their work and performance in 2016. I also acknowledge Rob Waddell and the team on the ground in Rio."

"The world was shocked by the allegations contained in the McLaren report and we must work together to protect our athletes and the integrity of sport. We cannot be complacent," he said.

"We are also continually challenged by the pressures on ourselves and our member National Sporting Organisations to continue to adapt to the increasingly competitive world of international sport and a crowded New Zealand funding environment."

The New Zealand Olympic Committee finished the year with a financial deficit of $1.151m. This loss had been budgeted as the organisation delivered the resource-heavy Rio Olympic Games. Net 2016 income was $11.762m and total expenditure was $12.917m.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit charitable organisation and relies on income from sources including commercial partners, benefactors, the IOC and HPSNZ.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee Annual Report for 2016 can be found at

http://www.olympic.org.nz/assets/Uploads/2016-Annual-Report-Web-Ready-Spreads.pdf

New Members

Four new sports have been approved for membership of the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

Climbing New Zealand, Karate New Zealand, Surfing New Zealand and the New Zealand Federation of Roller Sports were proposed and subsequently approved for membership following their inclusion on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games sports programme. Softball and Baseball were already full members.

The total number of New Zealand Olympic Committee members is now 47.

Updates to New Zealand Olympic Committee Board

Mike Stanley was elected unopposed to his third and final term as volunteer President of the New Zealand Olympic Committee at today’s General Assembly.

Stanley became a board member in 2003 and was elected President in 2009. He was invested with the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to sport at the close of 2016.

"As an Olympian, I am honoured to lead the New Zealand Olympic Committee for another four years," he said.

"I will work to further strengthen the Olympic and Commonwealth Games Movements in New Zealand and protect the integrity of sport. I want to ensure that our athletes are given every opportunity to reach their potential and look forward to another challenging, yet rewarding four years."

Deputy Chair Simon Wickham was farewelled from the New Zealand Olympic Committee Board having concluded the maximum three term period.

Wickham was elected to the board in 2005 and has been Deputy Chair since 2008. He was also a selector for summer and winter Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games teams from 2006 until 2016 as well as many Youth Games teams.

"It has been a privilege to volunteer for this pinnacle sports governance position in New Zealand," said Wickham. "I’ve always felt very honoured to be here on behalf of New Zealand sport. In the 12 years I’ve been a board member I’ve seen transformational change. Today the New Zealand Olympic Committee is an organisation focused on sport, on excellence and on inspiring young people now and into the future."

The New Zealand Olympic Committee warmly thanks Wickham for his commitment to the Olympic and Commonwealth Games movements in New Zealand.

General Manager of IAG and Chair of Athletics NZ board Annette Purvis was elected to her first term on the New Zealand Olympic Committee board.

Along with a strong background in senior executive management, Purvis brings extensive sport governance experience and a focus on National Sporting Organisations. Succession planning for her position on the Athletics NZ board is underway.

Trevor Taylor was elected to his second term on the New Zealand Olympic Committee board. Taylor is an experienced director with wide-ranging senior executive and governance experience.

Both Purvis and Taylor had been recommended to the membership by the Board Appointments Panel made up of Sir John Wells (Members’ representative), Jane Huria (independent) and Simon Wickham (NZOC board).

The New Zealand Olympic Committee thanks Meng Foon for also standing as a candidate in today’s board election.

New Zealand Olympic Order

The New Zealand Olympic Committee honoured four New Zealanders today for their service to the Olympic and Commonwealth Games movements.

Olympians Barbara Kendall, Trevor Shailer and Selwyn Maister, along with Sports Psychologist Gary Hermansson, were each presented with the Olympic Order of New Zealand.

They join the 11 current Olympic Order Holders including Sir Murray Halberg, Sir Eion Edgar and David Gerrard who have also been recognised for their outstanding service to the Olympic Movement or sport.